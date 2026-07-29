Iran To Get Chinese Shoulder-Launched Missile Systems In Weeks: Report

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Outlook News Desk
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Iran is expected to receive deliveries of Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems within weeks, according to sources familiar with the matter, as Beijing and Tehran deepen their military cooperation amid heightened regional tensions.

Iran To Get Chinese Shoulder-Launched Missile Systems In Weeks: Sources
Iran To Get Chinese Shoulder-Launched Missile Systems In Weeks: Sources Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Summary of this article

  • Iran is expected to receive Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems within weeks, according to sources cited in reports

  • The portable surface-to-air weapons could strengthen Iran's air defence capabilities against aircraft and drones

  • The reported delivery signals deepening military cooperation between China and Iran amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing conflict involving Tehran

Iran is expected to receive deliveries of Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems within weeks, according to sources familiar with the matter, as Beijing and Tehran deepen their military cooperation amid heightened regional tensions, a Reuters report said.

The delivery of the missile systems would mark a significant escalation in military support from China to Iran, which has been engaged in a prolonged conflict with the United States and Israel. The systems are believed to be portable surface-to-air missiles capable of targeting aircraft and drones, potentially bolstering Iran's air defence capabilities.

The sources did not specify the exact type or quantity of the missile systems, but said the delivery was part of a broader military cooperation agreement between Beijing and Tehran. China has not publicly commented on the reported delivery.

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The reported transfer comes as Iran continues to face military pressure from the United States and its allies, with the US having conducted multiple rounds of strikes against Iranian targets in recent weeks. Tehran has also been engaged in diplomatic efforts to secure military and economic support from Beijing, which has been a key trading partner for Iran.

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The potential delivery of Chinese missile systems could further complicate efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region. The United States has previously warned China against providing military support to Iran, saying such actions could undermine regional stability.

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