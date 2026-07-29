Himachal Pradesh Tourism Boom Faces Sustainability Challenge Amid Rising Tourist Numbers

Manali, in fact, has been hosting record-breaking tourists ever since the Atal Tunnel—the world’s longest single-tube traffic tunnel at a height of above 10,000 feet, which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley—was opened to tourists in 2020. The daily vehicular traffic at the Atal Tunnel exceeded its 4,500-vehicle designed capacity up to 11,000 vehicles per day. The Border Roads Organisation officials recall that tourist vehicles crossing the tunnel in May 2026 exceeded the 45,760-mark in just one week. Because of relatively easy accessibility, very remote locations in the Spiti Valley, like Keylong and Sissu village, are seeing an uptick in tourism.