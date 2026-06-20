Goa received more than 46 lakh tourists in first five months of this year

Goa Received More Than 46 Lakh Tourists in First Five Months of This Year

P PTI Published at: 20 June 2026 10:14 am

More than 46.39 lakh tourists visited Goa between January and May this year, a marginal increase over the corresponding period in 2025, a growth the state government attributed to strong connectivity, diversified tourism experiences, and increasing confidence among travellers

P PTI Published at: 20 June 2026 10:14 am