Tourists in UP Rose from 23 Crore in 2017 to 166 Crore in 2025: Minister Jaiveer Singh

Addressing a programme in Firozabad where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 81 development projects worth over Rs 658 crore, Singh said the state has emerged as a major tourism destination with improved infrastructure, connectivity and preservation of cultural heritage.
"Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a major transformation in the tourism sector. Where around 23 crore tourists used to visit the state annually in 2017, the number increased to 166 crore till December last year under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This has created a new identity for Uttar Pradesh across the world," Singh said.
He said the government has worked towards preserving and promoting cultural, spiritual and heritage sites, which has helped attract tourists from across the country and abroad.
"Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming one of the best tourist destinations. The state has a strong network of expressways and airports," he said.
The minister highlighted the development of Firozabad as a tourism and industrial hub, saying the district's glass industry is being promoted under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.
He added that the state's first glass museum is being developed in Firozabad.
Singh said areas along the Yamuna river, which were once affected by criminal activities, are now being developed as eco-tourism hubs.
Referring to the state's law and order situation, Singh said the government has taken strict action against mafias and land grabbers.
He said the "zero tolerance" policy against crime under the chief minister has improved the image of the state.
He said Adityanath's zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals has also earned him the moniker of "Bulldozer Baba", with his model of governance being praised in other states and globally.
The minister said Uttar Pradesh has moved ahead with initiatives such as ODOP and "one district, one cuisine", which have helped promote local products and employment opportunities.
He also criticised the previous Akhilesh Yadav government, alleging that the state earlier witnessed "one district, one mafia" instead of development-oriented schemes.
Singh said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 and the BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the state focused on better law and order, infrastructure development and connectivity.