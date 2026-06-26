Who Is Neeraj Singh? Rajnath Singh's Younger Son Gets a Key BJP Role in Uttar Pradesh

Neeraj Singh, the younger son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has been appointed as a BJP state vice president in Uttar Pradesh, marking his first formal organisational role within the party.
Unlike his elder brother Pankaj Singh, Neeraj has largely worked behind the scenes, assisting in his father's campaigns and organisational work in Lucknow and Ghaziabad.
His elevation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections is being viewed as a step towards a larger political role.
Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP's state unit has undergone a major organisational reshuffle, partly in response to the party's underwhelming performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The NDA won 33 seats in the state, while the INDIA bloc secured 43.
The reshuffle includes the appointment of 19 vice presidents and eight general secretaries. Among the names drawing significant attention is Neeraj Singh, the younger son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The appointment marks Neeraj Singh's first formal organisational role within the BJP and could signal a larger political role for him in Uttar Pradesh.
What Role Has Neeraj Singh Been Given?
Neeraj Singh has been appointed as one of the BJP's 19 state vice presidents. Interestingly, the same organisational position was previously held by his elder brother, Pankaj Singh, who is now the BJP MLA from Noida.
His elevation to a senior organisational post ahead of the Assembly elections has fuelled speculation that the party is preparing him for a formal entry into electoral politics.
The trajectory also mirrors that of his elder brother, who served as a state vice president before entering the Assembly in 2017.
How Long Has He Worked Behind the Scenes?
Following his appointment, Neeraj Singh shared a photograph on social media from the 2002 Haidergarh Assembly election campaign in Barabanki, where his father was the BJP candidate.
The post highlighted his long association with the party.
"The journey that began in 2002 as an ordinary worker during the election campaign for the Haidergarh Assembly constituency in Barabanki, alongside the organisation, continues even today in 2026 with the same loyalty, energy and dedication," he wrote.
Before Rajnath Singh shifted to the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 general elections, Neeraj was also involved in organisational work in Ghaziabad, his father's earlier parliamentary constituency.
How Is He Different From His Brother Pankaj Singh?
Neeraj Singh is three years younger than Pankaj Singh, but his formal entry into the BJP's organisational structure has come much later.
Pankaj Singh entered electoral politics early, winning the Noida Assembly seat in 2017 and has also served as a state vice president.
Neeraj, by contrast, has largely worked behind the scenes. He has played an active role in his father's election campaigns and is widely regarded as Rajnath Singh's unofficial political representative in Lucknow.
The brothers have therefore followed different political trajectories—one entering electoral politics early, the other building experience within the party organisation before assuming a formal role.
What Is His Influence in Lucknow Politics?
Neeraj Singh is widely seen as an unofficial representative of Rajnath Singh in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, which the Defence Minister has represented since 2014. However, retired IAS officer Diwakar Tripathi remains Rajnath Singh's officially designated representative in the constituency.
Over the years, Neeraj has developed close ties with local BJP leaders, party workers and the district administration, giving him considerable organisational influence in Lucknow.
According to a report by The Indian Express, he was actively involved in relief and coordination efforts following the recent fire tragedy in Lucknow. Many political observers also view him as a potential long-term successor to Rajnath Singh in the constituency.
Why Has the BJP Elevated Him Before the 2027 Polls?
Neeraj Singh's appointment as state vice president ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections is widely seen as an effort to give him greater organisational visibility across Uttar Pradesh.
Working within the state leadership will expose him to a much broader political landscape than his earlier responsibilities in Lucknow and Ghaziabad, while allowing him to build relationships with party workers across the state.
The move has also fuelled speculation that he could eventually be fielded in an Assembly election, possibly from Lucknow, where he has worked alongside his father for over a decade, or from the Noida-Ghaziabad region, which has long been associated with the Singh family's political base.
At the same time, if the BJP views Neeraj Singh as Rajnath Singh's eventual successor from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency—as has often been speculated—his entry into electoral politics through an Assembly election may be deferred.