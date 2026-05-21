Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Indian War Memorial In South Korea

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Defence Minister jointly unveils memorial at Imjingak Peace Park to honour Indian troops’ contributions during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Rajnath Singh in South Korea
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and South Korean Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kwon Oh-eul during the commemoration ceremony of the Indian War Memorial, in Seoul, South Korea. | Photo: PIB via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with South Korea’s Minister of Patriots & Veterans Affairs Kwon Oh-eul, inaugurated the Indian War Memorial at Imjingak Peace Park in Seoul.

  • Rajnath Singh paid rich tributes to Indian soldiers, particularly the 60 Parachute Field Ambulance unit (known as ‘Maroon Angels’) and the Custodian Force of India, for their humanitarian service during the Korean War.

  • The two sides also signed an MoU for cooperation on veterans’ affairs, exchange programmes, and cultural projects to preserve the shared history.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the Indian War Memorial at Imjingak Peace Park in South Korea, honouring the valour and sacrifices of Indian troops who served during the Korean War (1950-53).

The memorial was jointly unveiled with South Korea’s Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Kwon Oh-eul. It specifically recognises the contributions of the Indian 60 Parachute Field Ambulance unit, which treated over 222,000 patients, and the Custodian Force of India, which played a key role in the repatriation of prisoners of war.

Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at the memorial, observed a two-minute silence, and paid homage to the fallen soldiers. He described the occasion as a historic moment that strengthens the bond between India and South Korea.

The event also included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries for enhanced cooperation on veterans’ welfare, academic exchanges, and memorial projects. The inauguration marks an important milestone in India-South Korea defence and strategic partnership.

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