Olimpia Vs Vasco, Copa Sudamericana: Paraguayan Giants Tame 'Gigante Da Colina' In Asuncion
Three second-half goals condemned Brazil's CR Vasco da Gama to a 1-3 defeat against Club Olimpia, a result that pushed the Paraguayan giants closer to a direct CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana 2026 round of 16 spot. In a tense match at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, Asuncion, Carlos Cuesta put the visitors ahead in the 45th minute. But goals from Mateo Gamarra (67'), Hugo Sandoval (85'), and Sebastian Ferreira (90+4') completed a dramatic turnaround for the hosts even as the visitors saw defender Joao Vitor sent off in the 71st minute. With 10 points from five matches, Olimpia lead Group G. Vasco and Chile's Audax Italiano are joint second with seven points each. On the decisive final matchday, Olimpia will host Italiano, while Vasco will welcome bottom-placed Barracas Central of Argentina in a must-win game.
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