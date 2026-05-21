Olimpia Vs Vasco, Copa Sudamericana: Paraguayan Giants Tame 'Gigante Da Colina' In Asuncion

Three second-half goals condemned Brazil's CR Vasco da Gama to a 1-3 defeat against Club Olimpia, a result that pushed the Paraguayan giants closer to a direct CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana 2026 round of 16 spot. In a tense match at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, Asuncion, Carlos Cuesta put the visitors ahead in the 45th minute. But goals from Mateo Gamarra (67'), Hugo Sandoval (85'), and Sebastian Ferreira (90+4') completed a dramatic turnaround for the hosts even as the visitors saw defender Joao Vitor sent off in the 71st minute. With 10 points from five matches, Olimpia lead Group G. Vasco and Chile's Audax Italiano are joint second with seven points each. On the decisive final matchday, Olimpia will host Italiano, while Vasco will welcome bottom-placed Barracas Central of Argentina in a must-win game.

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Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana match highlights-
Players of Paraguay's Olimpia celebrate at the end of a Copa Sudamericana Group G soccer match against Brazil's Vasco da Gama in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana match highlights-
Players of Paraguay's Olimpia celebrate at the end of a Copa Sudamericana Group G soccer match against Brazil's Vasco da Gama in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Carlos Ferreira
Carlos Ferreira of Paraguay's Olimpia, right, scores his side's third goal against Brazil's Vasco da Gama during a Copa Sudamericana Group G soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Carlos Ferreira
Carlos Ferreira of Paraguay's Olimpia, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal against Brazil's Vasco da Gama during a Copa Sudamericana Group G soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana match highlights-
Fans of Paraguay's Olimpia cheer their team on from the stands during a Copa Sudamericana Group G soccer match against Paraguay's Olimpia in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Hugo Sandoval
Hugo Sandoval of Paraguay's Olimpia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Brazil's Vasco da Gama during a Copa Sudamericana Group G soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Alex Franco
Alex Franco of Paraguay's Olimpia, back, tackles Tche Tche of Brazil's Vasco da Gama during a Copa Sudamericana Group G soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Carlos Cuesta
Carlos Cuesta of Brazil's Vasco da Gama, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal against Paraguay's Olimpia during a Copa Sudamericana Group G soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Riquelme Avellar
Riquelme Avellar of Brazil's Vasco da Gama, right, controls the ball challenged by Fernando Cardozo of Paraguay's Olimpia during a Copa Sudamericana Group G soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana match highlights-
Fans of Brazil's Vasco da Gama cheer their team on from the stands during a Copa Sudamericana Group G soccer match against Paraguay's Olimpia in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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