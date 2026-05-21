River Plate Vs Bragantino, Copa Sudamericana: Millionaires At It Again, Score Late Goal To Salvage Draw

Argentinian giants River Plate survived a mighty scare against visiting Red Bull Bragantino in their penultimate group match of the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana 2026 at Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, on Wednesday (May 20). After conceding a 35th-minute goal, scored by Alix Vinicius, the Millionaires found the equaliser in the third minute of added time, via a Pereyra close-range effort. They had earlier scored 90+3' and 90+6' winners against the same opponents and Carabobo of Venezuela, respectively. With 11 points from five matches, River Plate have qualified for the round of 16, while Bragantino (7) remain in contention for the knockout round play-offs. Carabobo (6) and Bolivian side Blooming (1) are out of contention.

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River Plate Vs Bragantino Copa Sudamericana match highlights-
Players of Argentina's River Plate embrace at the end of a Copa Sudamericana Group H soccer match against Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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River Plate Vs Bragantino Copa Sudamericana match highlights-
Players of Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino react at the end of a Copa Sudamericana Group H soccer match against Argentina's River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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River Plate Vs Bragantino Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Lautaro Pereyra
Lautaro Pereyra of Argentina's River Plate celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino during a Copa Sudamericana Group H soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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River Plate Vs Bragantino Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Gabriel Girotto
Gabriel Girotto of Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino, center, and German Pezzella of Argentina's River Plate battle for the ball during a Copa Sudamericana Group H soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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River Plate Vs Bragantino Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Facundo Gonzalez
Facundo Gonzalez of Argentina's River Plate, right, and Jose Herrera of Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino view the ball during a Copa Sudamericana Group H soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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River Plate Vs Bragantino Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Ian Subiabre
Ian Subiabre of Argentina's River Plate controls the ball as Juninho Capixaba of Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino falls during a Copa Sudamericana Group H soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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River Plate Vs Bragantino Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Juan Quintero
Juan Quintero of Argentina's River Plate (10) and Gabriel Girotto of Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino battle for the ball during a Copa Sudamericana Group H soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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River Plate Vs Bragantino Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Juninho Capixaba
Juninho Capixaba of Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino, right, and Ian Subiabre of Argentina's River Plate battle for the ball during a Copa Sudamericana Group H soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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River Plate Vs Bragantino Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Maximiliano Salas
Maximiliano Salas of Argentina's River Plate, right, and Alix Vinicius of Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino battle for the ball during a Copa Sudamericana Group H soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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River Plate Vs Bragantino Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Juan Quintero
Juan Quintero of Argentina's River Plate controls the ball as Juninho Capixaba of Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino falls during a Copa Sudamericana Group H soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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