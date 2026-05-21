River Plate Vs Bragantino, Copa Sudamericana: Millionaires At It Again, Score Late Goal To Salvage Draw
Argentinian giants River Plate survived a mighty scare against visiting Red Bull Bragantino in their penultimate group match of the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana 2026 at Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, on Wednesday (May 20). After conceding a 35th-minute goal, scored by Alix Vinicius, the Millionaires found the equaliser in the third minute of added time, via a Pereyra close-range effort. They had earlier scored 90+3' and 90+6' winners against the same opponents and Carabobo of Venezuela, respectively. With 11 points from five matches, River Plate have qualified for the round of 16, while Bragantino (7) remain in contention for the knockout round play-offs. Carabobo (6) and Bolivian side Blooming (1) are out of contention.
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