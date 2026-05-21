LDU Quito Vs Lanus, Copa Libertadores 2026: 'Ecuadorian King Of Cups' Win Dramatic 'White House' Clash - In Pics

Two dramatic late goals, including an own goal, helped former champions Liga de Quito (Ecuador) beat Lanus (Argentina) 2-0 in their penultimate Group G match of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 on Wednesday (May 20). Played at Quito's La Casa Blanca, literally meaning the White House, the match looked destined for a goalless draw. But Felipe Pena scored an own goal in the 73rd minute before Fernando Cornejo's added-time strike for the 2008 champions. The 'Ecuadorian King of Cups' moved second in the group with nine points from five matches, three more than Lanus. Brazil's Mirassol, who defeated Always Ready of Bolivia on Tuesday, have already qualified for the round of 16. The top two teams will qualify for the knockouts. Both Quito and Lanus will be at home on the final group stage matchday, against Ready and Mirassol, respectively.

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LDU Quito Vs Lanus Copa Libertadores match highlights-Gian Allala
Gian Allala of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, right, reacts at the end of Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match against Argentina's Lanus in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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LDU Quito Vs Lanus Copa Libertadores match highlights-
Players of Argentina's Lanus leave the field at the end of Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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LDU Quito Vs Lanus Copa Libertadores match highlights-
Players of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria react at the end of Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match against Argentina's Lanus in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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LDU Quito Vs Lanus Copa Libertadores match highlights-Cristian Tobar
Cristian Tobar of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, center, and Damian Moreno of Argentina's Lanus, battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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LDU Quito Vs Lanus Copa Libertadores match highlights-Coach Mauricio Pellegrino
Coach Mauricio Pellegrino of Argentina's Lanus reacts during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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LDU Quito Vs Lanus Copa Libertadores match highlights-Jose Quintero
Jose Quintero of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria falls while fighting for the ball with Agustin Cardozo of Argentina's Lanus during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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LDU Quito Vs Lanus Copa Libertadores match highlights-Leonel Quinonez
Leonel Quinonez of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, left, celebrates after Felipe Pena of Argentina's Lanus scored an own goal during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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LDU Quito Vs Lanus Copa Libertadores match highlights-Jose Canale
Jose Canale of Argentina's Lanus, left, tackles Fernando Cornejo of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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LDU Quito Vs Lanus Copa Libertadores match highlights-Nahuel Losada
Goalkeeper Nahuel Losada of Argentina's Lanus catches the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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LDU Quito Vs Lanus Copa Libertadores match highlights-Felipe Pena
Felipe Pena of Argentina's Lanus, center, controls the ball challenged by Michael Estrada of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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