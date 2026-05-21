LDU Quito Vs Lanus, Copa Libertadores 2026: 'Ecuadorian King Of Cups' Win Dramatic 'White House' Clash - In Pics
Two dramatic late goals, including an own goal, helped former champions Liga de Quito (Ecuador) beat Lanus (Argentina) 2-0 in their penultimate Group G match of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 on Wednesday (May 20). Played at Quito's La Casa Blanca, literally meaning the White House, the match looked destined for a goalless draw. But Felipe Pena scored an own goal in the 73rd minute before Fernando Cornejo's added-time strike for the 2008 champions. The 'Ecuadorian King of Cups' moved second in the group with nine points from five matches, three more than Lanus. Brazil's Mirassol, who defeated Always Ready of Bolivia on Tuesday, have already qualified for the round of 16. The top two teams will qualify for the knockouts. Both Quito and Lanus will be at home on the final group stage matchday, against Ready and Mirassol, respectively.
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