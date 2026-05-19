KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Catch Confusion Between Two Mumbai Fielders Sparks Drama In Kolkata - Watch

Rovman Powell hits a skier which lands safely between two MI fielders creating a funny chaos
Rovman Powell scores a well-made 40 off 30 balls
KKR need to win the match against MI to stay in playoffs hunt
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) locked horns in a low-scoring clash at the Eden Gardens in match 65 of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, May 20.
While chasing a lowly score of 148 runs, KKR lost the wicket of Finn Allen in the first over as he was he castled by Deepak Chahar. Soon the Knight Riders were left reeling at 54/3 in 7.1 overs, when Cameron Green was sent back by Corbin Bosch, who rattled them by picking back-to-back wickets.
However, the situation didn't face Rovman Powell, who started his innings with a six off the first ball and starting stitching a 4th wicket stand with Manish Pandey.
Just when the partnership was looking match-threatening for MI, Hardik Pandya brought in himself and he straight away makes a difference by creating an opportunity as he makes Rovman Powell mistime a shot but the Deepak Chahar and Robin Minz make a mess at the deep square leg boundary and Powell gets a life.
The ball when high in the air giving enough time to both the players to line themselves under the ball but they couldn't make agreement between each other that who'll go for the catch and in the end the ball landed in no man's land, making both the players look silly.
Earlier in the match, KKR stopped a power-packed MI batting line-up for 147/8 on a tacky Kolkata track. Apart from Corbin Bosch, who blazed an unbeaten 32 off just 18, no other MI batter could find rhythm in the innings.
Bosch took down youngster Kartik Tyagi for 2 sixes and a four in the last over to take 19 runs from the over and take MI to a respectable total.