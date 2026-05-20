GT Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 66

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Gujarat Titans will take aim to finish at the top two in IPL 2026 playoffs as they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21

GT Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026
Summary of this article

  • GT will lock horns with CSK in match 66 of IPL 2026

  • GT have already qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs

  • GT thrashed CSK by 8 wickets in their last match of IPL 2026

A well-placed Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to bolster their Qualifier 1 chances as they take on a struggling Chennai Super Kins (CSK) in match 66 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Thursday, May 20.

GT have already qualified for IPL 2026 playoffs with 16 points from 13 matches, but they have a lot at stake in their last league match, as a win could secure their spot in the top two, giving them an extra opportunity in the playoffs, if they falter.

Related Content
Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 66 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 21. - | Photo: AP
Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni with teammates greets his fans after the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - AP
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. - | Photo: AP
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad talks to batting partner Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. - AP Photo

GT received a setback in the last match as they lost to KKR by 29 runs. While the Titans look like a well-oiled unit, there is a lack of explosiveness in their batting, which surfaced in their high-scoring affair against KKR. Their unreliable middle-order has been another persistent issue with them, which can haunt them in the playoffs.

On the other hand, CSK are in a tricky situation after losing their last two matches against LSG and SRH. The former five-time champions are in the 6th spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. They can go to a maximum of 14 points, after which they need other results to fall in their favor, which looks highly unlikely.

CSK have been struggling with injuries to some of their key players, which has hampered their prospects to a great extent, along with the form of their skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Details

  • Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

  • Date: 21 May 2026 (Thursday)

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Captains: Shubman Gill (GT), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

  • On-field Umpires:  Nitin Menon, Kaushik Gandhi

  • Third Umpire: Virender Sharma

  • Current Standings: GT (2nd), CSK (6th)

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 9

GT: 5

CSK: 4

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Akash Madhwal, Zakary Foulkes, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Dian Forrester

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen

Q

When and where will the GT vs CSK match be played?

A

The match between GT and CSK will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21.

Q

What are the current standings of GT and CSK?

A

GT are in the 2nd place, while CSK are in the 6th spot.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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