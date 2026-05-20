GT Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 66

GT will lock horns with CSK in match 66 of IPL 2026
GT have already qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs
GT thrashed CSK by 8 wickets in their last match of IPL 2026
A well-placed Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to bolster their Qualifier 1 chances as they take on a struggling Chennai Super Kins (CSK) in match 66 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Thursday, May 20.
GT have already qualified for IPL 2026 playoffs with 16 points from 13 matches, but they have a lot at stake in their last league match, as a win could secure their spot in the top two, giving them an extra opportunity in the playoffs, if they falter.
GT received a setback in the last match as they lost to KKR by 29 runs. While the Titans look like a well-oiled unit, there is a lack of explosiveness in their batting, which surfaced in their high-scoring affair against KKR. Their unreliable middle-order has been another persistent issue with them, which can haunt them in the playoffs.
On the other hand, CSK are in a tricky situation after losing their last two matches against LSG and SRH. The former five-time champions are in the 6th spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. They can go to a maximum of 14 points, after which they need other results to fall in their favor, which looks highly unlikely.
CSK have been struggling with injuries to some of their key players, which has hampered their prospects to a great extent, along with the form of their skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad.
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Details
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Date: 21 May 2026 (Thursday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Captains: Shubman Gill (GT), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon, Kaushik Gandhi
Third Umpire: Virender Sharma
Current Standings: GT (2nd), CSK (6th)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 9
GT: 5
CSK: 4
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Akash Madhwal, Zakary Foulkes, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Dian Forrester
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen
When and where will the GT vs CSK match be played?
The match between GT and CSK will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21.
What are the current standings of GT and CSK?
GT are in the 2nd place, while CSK are in the 6th spot.