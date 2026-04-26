CSK Vs GT Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 37

CSK have dominated the proceedings in their last 5 meetings with Gujarat, winning 4 games, including an IPL final. As a matter of fact, GT are yet to win a game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and that is a huge talking point in the build-up to this game

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CSK Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad talks to batting partner Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chennai lock horns with Gujarat in match number 37 of IPL 2026

  • The head-to-head is locked at 4 wins each; Though CSK are 4-1 in last 5 meetings

  • Match facts and details available

Fallen giants and 5-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings welcome the Gujarat Titans in what is going to be a rematch of the 2023 IPL final. CSK will be hoping to make full use of their recent momentum and climb up the ladder with a win in front of home support.

The head-to-head record between the two teams is perfectly locked at 4 wins each in 8 encounters. But when it comes to the recent results from the last 3 seasons, Chennai have lost only once, that too, during their only meeting in 2024.

CSK have dominated the proceedings in their last 5 meetings with Gujarat, winning 4 games, including an IPL final. As a matter of fact, GT are yet to win a game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and that is a huge talking point in the build-up to this game.

On the back of consecutive losses, Gujarat Titans would not want to lose a 3rd game on the bounce, but CSK appear to be in a much confident space. The Yellow Brigade has won 3 games in their last 4 outings, most recently against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

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That was a bumper 103-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium which also helped their net run-rate to go positive at +0.118.

Gujarat Titans' last two outings in IPL 2026 resulted in back-to-back defeats. On April 24, they fell to RCB by 5 wickets despite a magnificent century from Sai Sudharsan and on April 20, they suffered a heavy 99-run loss to Mumbai, where they managed only 100 runs in a dismal chase.

It all unfolds today from 3:30PM.

CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date: 26 April 2026 (Sunday)

Time: 3:30PM (IST)

Captains: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Shubman Gill (GT)

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock and KN Ananthapadmanabhan

3rd Umpire: Akshay Totre

Match referee: Prakash Bhatt

Current Standings: CSK (5th), GT (7th)

CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 8

CSK wins: 4

GT wins: 4

Highest Score (CSK): 230

Highest Score (GT): 231

Lowest Score (CSK): 133

Lowest Score (GT): 137

CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Aman Hakim Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Anshul Kamboj, Zak Foulkes, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Spencer Johnson (Replacement) and Akash Madhwal (Replacement)

GT: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan

Q

What is the head-to-head record between CSK and GT?

A

The rivalry is perfectly balanced at 4–4 across 8 matches.

Q

Where and when is the next match being played?

A

Match 37 is scheduled for today, April 26, 2026, at 3:30 PM IST at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai.

Q

Who are the leading run-scorers in this fixture?

A

Ruturaj Gaikwad leads for CSK (350 runs), while Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are the top performers for GT.

Q

What is the weather forecast for today's match?

A

Expect hot and humid conditions with temperatures around 34-36°C. As it is an afternoon game, dew will not be a factor

Q

How has CSK performed against GT at home in Chennai?

A

CSK holds a 100% win record (2-0) against GT at Chepauk, having won their encounters there in 2023 and 2024

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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