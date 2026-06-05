Why Was Arnaldi Vs Cobolli French Open Semi-Final Cancelled, And Who Will Play Against Zverev For Roland Garros Title?

Matteo Arnaldi has withdrawn from the French Open semi-final due to a viral illness, sending Flavio Cobolli to his first Grand Slam final via walkover
Cobolli will now face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's championship match
Both players will compete for their maiden Roland Garros title in the final
The dream run of Matteo Arnaldi at the French Open 2026 has come to an abrupt and heartbreaking end. Just minutes before his highly anticipated semi-final clash against fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 05, Frinday, Arnaldi was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a sudden viral illness.
Tournament organizers confirmed that the 104th-ranked Arnaldi had been struck down by a debilitating viral illness. Addressing the media, a visibly devastated Arnaldi detailed a sleepless night characterized by fever and repeated vomiting. "I could not sleep at all," he explained, noting that the physical toll made it impossible to eat, drink, or even stand.
The news, confirmed earlier today, marks a difficult conclusion to what has been a breakout performance for the Italian Throughout his campaign in Paris, Arnaldi had captured the hearts of fans with his relentless grit and physical resilience, battling through grueling five-set marathons to reach the final four.
His presence on Court Philippe-Chatrier today was meant to be the pinnacle of an incredible underdog story, but his body ultimately could not withstand the demands of the competition.
For Flavio Cobolli, the 10th seed, the path to his first Grand Slam final has taken an unexpected turn. Cobolli, who has been in clinical form throughout the tournament, advances to the championship match via a walkover. While he undoubtedly would have preferred to earn his spot through a final contest on the clay, he now turns his focus toward Sunday’s final, where he is set to face Germany’s Alexander Zverev.
The all-Italian semi-final was poised to be a celebration of the sport's rising stars, but the reality of professional tennis often includes such unfortunate setbacks. While Arnaldi’s tournament ends in disappointment, his remarkable journey to the semi-finals will remain one of the most compelling narratives of the 2026 season.
As for Cobolli, he now stands just one match away from tennis history, carrying the momentum of a dominant tournament into the biggest stage of his career.
Flavio Cobolli Faces Challenge Of Alexander Zverev In French Open 2026 Final
The final is set to be a captivating clash between the seasoned intensity of Alexander Zverev and the relentless momentum of Flavio Cobolli. Zverev, who arrives at his second Roland Garros final, has looked composed and dangerous throughout the fortnight.
By expertly dismantling Jakub Mensík in the semi-finals, the German star has proven that his baseline consistency and powerful serve are in peak form, positioning him as the heavy favorite to finally capture that elusive maiden Grand Slam title.