Why Was Arnaldi Vs Cobolli French Open Semi-Final Cancelled, And Who Will Play Against Zverev For Roland Garros Title?

For Flavio Cobolli, the 10th seed, the path to his first Grand Slam final has taken an unexpected turn. Cobolli, who has been in clinical form throughout the tournament, advances to the championship match via a walkover. While he undoubtedly would have preferred to earn his spot through a final contest on the clay, he now turns his focus toward Sunday’s final, where he is set to face Germany’s Alexander Zverev.