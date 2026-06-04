French Open 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Men's Singles Quarter-Final Matches On Day 11

Berrettini was the only player left in the top half to have previously reached a Grand Slam final, having lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon showpiece in 2021. Arnaldi, ranked 104th in the world, had entered the quarterfinals after spending nearly 18 hours on court, and it showed early as he fell behind 0-3, but he rallied around his defensive play and Berrettini's inconsistent forehand to win the first set before his opponent's body gave way.