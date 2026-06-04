French Open 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Men's Singles Quarter-Final Matches On Day 11

Cobolli beat Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to reach his maiden Grand Slam semi-final
Berrettini retired with a left hip injury trailing Arnaldi 7-5, 5-2, ending an emotional Roland Garros run
For the first time in the Open Era, no former major champion reached the men's round of 16
Roland Garros continued its wildest edition in recent memory on Day 11, as the men's singles quarterfinals confirmed an all-Italian semi-final — an outcome that would have seemed inconceivable at the start of the fortnight.
Flavio Cobolli defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, and Matteo Arnaldi advanced when Matteo Berrettini retired due to a left hip injury with Arnaldi leading 7-5, 5-2. The result means Italy is guaranteed a place in Sunday's men's final, regardless of what happens in the semi-finals.
An All-Italian Semi-Final No One Saw Coming
Cobolli struggled to find his form in the first set, hitting just four winners compared to 16 unforced errors, but adjusted in the second set and used his heavy forehand to navigate trouble, eventually overpowering the fourth-seeded Canadian in four sets. It was a composed, disciplined performance from the 10th seed, who is now into his maiden Grand Slam semi-final.
The Arnaldi-Berrettini quarterfinal carried a bittersweet quality. Berrettini had rolled back the years in Paris on an emotional run after years of physical troubles, but there was to be no fairytale ending as a left leg issue prompted him to pull the plug when 7-5, 5-2 down to his compatriot.
Berrettini was the only player left in the top half to have previously reached a Grand Slam final, having lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon showpiece in 2021. Arnaldi, ranked 104th in the world, had entered the quarterfinals after spending nearly 18 hours on court, and it showed early as he fell behind 0-3, but he rallied around his defensive play and Berrettini's inconsistent forehand to win the first set before his opponent's body gave way.
The men's draw now reads Cobolli vs Arnaldi and Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Friday. This tournament has already made history, for the first time in the Open Era, no former major champion reached the round of 16 in the men's draw, and with Zverev, Mensik, Cobolli and Arnaldi as the final four, Roland Garros 2026 is guaranteed a first-time Grand Slam champion.
The question now is whether Zverev, so close so many times, can finally claim the title that has eluded him, or whether one of three Italians or the brilliant Czech teenager Mensik writes an even more extraordinary story.