Matteo Berrettini vs Matteo Arnaldi, French Open 2026 QF: Arnaldi Enters Semis As Berrettini Retires Due To Injury

In a historic all-Italian French Open quarterfinal on June 3, Wednesday, Matteo Arnaldi advanced to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal after Matteo Berrettini was forced to retire due to a persistent hip injury. Berrettini, a former Wimbledon finalist, started strong with an early 3-0 lead but struggled as the physical toll of the match and his injury mounted. Arnaldi capitalized on his opponent’s distress, winning the first set 7-5. Despite receiving a medical timeout in the second set, Berrettini was visibly hobbled and eventually withdrew while trailing 7-5, 5-2. Arnaldi’s win, coming after nearly 20 hours of court time this tournament, set up a semifinal clash with Flavio Cobolli, ensuring an Italian presence in the final. It was a disappointing end for Berrettini, whose comeback run concluded prematurely in Paris.

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French Open: Matteo Berrettini vs Matteo Arnaldi
Italy's Matteo Arnaldi, left, talks to Italy's Matteo Berrettini who withdraw because of an injury during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open: Matteo Arnaldi vs Matteo Berrettini
Italy's Matteo Berrettini walks off the court because of an injury during the quarterfinal tennis match against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open 2026: Matteo Berrettini vs Matteo Arnaldi
Italy's Matteo Berrettini reacts to an injury during the quarterfinal tennis match gainst Italy's Matteo Arnaldi at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open 2026: Matteo Arnaldi vs Matteo Berrettini
Italy's Matteo Arnaldi reacts during the quarterfinal tennis match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis: Matteo Berrettini vs Matteo Arnaldi
Italy's Matteo Berrettini returns to Italy's Matteo Arnaldi during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis: Matteo Arnaldi vs Matteo Berrettini
Italy's Matteo Arnaldi returns to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Championships: Matteo Berrettini vs Matteo Arnaldi
Italy's Matteo Berrettini returns to Italy's Matteo Arnaldi during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Championships: Matteo Arnaldi vs Matteo Berrettini
Italy's Matteo Arnaldi returns to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Matteo Berrettini vs Matteo Arnaldi
Italy's Matteo Berrettini reacts during the quarterfinal tennis match against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Matteo Arnaldi vs Matteo Berrettini
Italy's Matteo Arnaldi returns to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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