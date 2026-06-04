Matteo Berrettini vs Matteo Arnaldi, French Open 2026 QF: Arnaldi Enters Semis As Berrettini Retires Due To Injury
In a historic all-Italian French Open quarterfinal on June 3, Wednesday, Matteo Arnaldi advanced to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal after Matteo Berrettini was forced to retire due to a persistent hip injury. Berrettini, a former Wimbledon finalist, started strong with an early 3-0 lead but struggled as the physical toll of the match and his injury mounted. Arnaldi capitalized on his opponent’s distress, winning the first set 7-5. Despite receiving a medical timeout in the second set, Berrettini was visibly hobbled and eventually withdrew while trailing 7-5, 5-2. Arnaldi’s win, coming after nearly 20 hours of court time this tournament, set up a semifinal clash with Flavio Cobolli, ensuring an Italian presence in the final. It was a disappointing end for Berrettini, whose comeback run concluded prematurely in Paris.
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