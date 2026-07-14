IND Vs ENG Live Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dismissed In Run-Chase| India: 52/2 (9), England: 258 (47.5)

India Vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Joe Root contributed 76 runs off 76 balls, aiding England in reaching a total of 258. He was supported by Liam Dawson, who added 68 runs in the opening match of the three-match ODI series held at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. Catch the live score and ball-by-ball updates from the first ODI between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 14

Welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 14. Axar Patel's impressive bowling performance of 4 wickets for 62 runs limited England to a total of 258 runs. Earlier, England's captain Harry Brook won the toss and chose to bat first against Shubman Gill's Indian team in the first of three One Day Internationals at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday. The Indian team, known as the Men in Blue, aims to move past the disappointing defeats they faced in the T20I series against both Ireland and England. Catch the live score and ball-by-ball updates from the first ODI between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 14

LIVE UPDATES

14 Jul 2026, 08:26:44 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: IND 52/0 (9); ENG 257/8 (47.5) After a near-perfect start, the visitors have lost their two standout players in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The former captains were dismissed in the first ten overs, leaving England jubilant and India unhappy. Jofra Archer and Sam Curran with the two big wickets for the hosts.

14 Jul 2026, 08:02:35 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: IND 19/0 (4); ENG 257/8 (47.5) Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have amassed 19 runs in the first four over as they look negate the early swing and play to the hour against the hosts. The IND openers need to be watchful and not go for the big handle.

14 Jul 2026, 07:50:01 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: IND 6/0 (1); ENG 257/8 (47.5) Indian innings has begun with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the crease. The visitors will eye a positive start against an in-form ENG pace attack, who have tormented the T20I batters. There's an extra amount of bounce and carry for the bowlers.

14 Jul 2026, 07:14:32 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 257/8 (47.5) Well, well! That's the end of the innings for ENG. Axar Patel takes two wickets in an over (third time in today's play) as India are set a target of 258 to chase at Edgbaston. Joe Root remains not out on 76 with Axar taking four wickets. Superb comeback by the visitors.

14 Jul 2026, 06:55:51 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 250/8 (46) India finally break the dangerous partnership! Axar Patel dismisses Liam Dawson for a well-made 68 as Rohit Sharma completes a safe catch at deep backward square leg. Dawson's fighting knock comes to an end after a vital stand with Joe Root that helped England recover from a dramatic collapse.

14 Jul 2026, 06:43:23 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 210/6 (41) England's fightback continues through Joe Root and Liam Dawson. Dawson brings up a composed half-century while Root moves to 49, leaving the pair on the verge of a century stand that has completely revived the innings after the earlier collapse.

14 Jul 2026, 06:19:44 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 177/6 (37) England's recovery gathers momentum as Joe Root and Liam Dawson bring up a valuable 70-run partnership. The pair have steadied the innings after the collapse, rotating the strike smartly and punishing loose deliveries to keep India waiting for the breakthrough.

14 Jul 2026, 06:01:44 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 150/6 (31) England continue their recovery through Joe Root and Liam Dawson, who are frustrating India's bowlers with a composed partnership. Axar Patel concedes seven runs, including a boundary, as the pair steadily rebuild after the earlier collapse.

14 Jul 2026, 05:42:37 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 117/6 (26) India continue to keep things under control with another disciplined over from Shivam Dube. Just five runs come off it as Joe Root and Liam Dawson cautiously rebuild, but England still have plenty of work to do after their middle-order collapse.

14 Jul 2026, 05:24:40 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 108/6 (22) Shivam Dube strikes at a crucial moment as Will Jacks departs for 20, thanks to a sensational one-handed catch from KL Rahul behind the stumps. Just as England looked to be rebuilding, India strike again to tighten their grip on the contest.

14 Jul 2026, 05:03:18 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 80/5 (17) India are on top now! Prasidh Krishna delivers a sensational double-wicket maiden, dismissing Jos Buttler and Sam Curran in the same over. England's dramatic collapse continues as they slump from 61/0 to 80/5, with Joe Root left carrying the responsibility of rebuilding the innings.

14 Jul 2026, 04:45:47 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 69/3 (14) India are right back in the contest! Jasprit Bumrah removes Harry Brook with his very first ball of the over to claim his 150th ODI wicket, making it three wickets in the last six deliveries for India. Despite four byes, Bumrah's breakthrough leaves England reeling as drinks are taken with the momentum firmly shifting towards the visitors.

14 Jul 2026, 04:37:35 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 64/2 (13) What a turnaround from Gurnoor Brar! After an expensive start, the left-armer strikes twice in the same over, removing both openers Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell. England lose all their early momentum as Harry Brook and Joe Root are left to rebuild.

14 Jul 2026, 04:18:10 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 51/0 (10) England finish the Powerplay in a commanding position without losing a wicket. Ben Duckett leads the charge with a fluent 41, while Gurnoor Brar concedes another expensive over as the hosts seize the early momentum.

14 Jul 2026, 04:08:24 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 37/0 (7) That's exactly the over England were looking for. Gurnoor Brar's first over goes for 17 runs as Ben Duckett takes full advantage, smashing two sixes and a boundary to shift the momentum firmly in England's favour after India's disciplined start.

14 Jul 2026, 03:48:11 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 9/0 (3) Jasprit Bumrah continues to keep things tight with another superb over. Just a single comes off it as Jacob Bethell struggles to get going, while India maintain the early pressure with disciplined bowling.

14 Jul 2026, 03:36:58 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG 4/0 (1) Jasprit Bumrah began with five disciplined dot balls before Ben Duckett spoiled the over by crunching the final delivery through the covers for four. A tidy start for India, but England get moving with a classy boundary.

14 Jul 2026, 03:36:08 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: Game On! Ben Duckett takes strike with Jacob Bethell at the non-striker's end as Jasprit Bumrah begins the proceedings for India with the new ball.

14 Jul 2026, 03:09:48 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: Playing XIs England (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

14 Jul 2026, 03:09:22 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update England have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India.

14 Jul 2026, 02:44:19 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: ENG Playing XIs T20 series whitewash ✅



Now onto the ODIs, and we start in Birmingham! — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 13, 2026

14 Jul 2026, 02:35:30 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: Streaming Info The first ODI between England and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar.