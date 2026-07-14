IND Vs ENG: Parthiv Patel Explains Why Virat Kohli Remains Key To India's ODI Plans

Parthiv Patel backs Virat Kohli to play a key role in India's World Cup 2027 preparations
He says Kohli's chase for 100 international centuries could keep him motivated
India begin their three-match ODI series against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday
India open their three-match ODI series against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday, with Virat Kohli expected to anchor the batting line-up as the visitors begin their 50-over campaign.
Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes Kohli's experience and form will be vital to India's campaign, while suggesting the batting great still has one significant personal milestone left to chase.
JioStar's 'Game Plan', Parthiv said Kohli has already achieved almost everything there is to accomplish in international cricket, making motivation the biggest question at this stage of his illustrious career.
"What has Virat Kohli left to achieve? He won the World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy, and the one title that remained, the T20 World Cup, he won that as well. India became the world's number one Test side under his captaincy, and he also led the team to a series win in Australia."
Parthiv, however, believes Kohli's pursuit of 100 international centuries could continue to drive him.
"So, the question for me is how motivated he is. One target could be the hundred centuries. If that's in his mind, then it becomes a by-product of him scoring runs. And if he scores runs and is in good form in overseas conditions, the rest of the batting unit will benefit as well. Virat Kohli's presence will definitely help this team."
India will be looking to put behind them a disappointing T20I series and make a positive start in the 50-over format. The return of Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul adds experience and stability to the batting order, while captain Shubman Gill will hope to carry his recent form into the ODI series.
England, meanwhile, enter the contest on the back of an impressive T20I campaign and will be eager to continue their momentum in home conditions. With the World Cup cycle now underway, both teams will view the series as an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations and assess their squads ahead of the 2027 showpiece.