IND Vs ENG: Parthiv Patel Explains Why Virat Kohli Remains Key To India's ODI Plans

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Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes Virat Kohli's experience will be crucial to India's World Cup 2027 preparations. Speaking on JioHotstar, he said Kohli's pursuit of 100 international centuries could be the veteran's biggest motivation

IND Vs ENG: Parthiv Patel Explains Why Virat Kohli Remains Key To Indias ODI Plans
India's Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, celebrates his century with Virat Kohli during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary of this article

  • Parthiv Patel backs Virat Kohli to play a key role in India's World Cup 2027 preparations

  • He says Kohli's chase for 100 international centuries could keep him motivated

  • India begin their three-match ODI series against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday

India open their three-match ODI series against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday, with Virat Kohli expected to anchor the batting line-up as the visitors begin their 50-over campaign.

The series marks an important step in India's preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, with the team looking to adapt to overseas conditions ahead of the marquee event in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes Kohli's experience and form will be vital to India's campaign, while suggesting the batting great still has one significant personal milestone left to chase.

JioStar's 'Game Plan', Parthiv said Kohli has already achieved almost everything there is to accomplish in international cricket, making motivation the biggest question at this stage of his illustrious career.

"What has Virat Kohli left to achieve? He won the World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy, and the one title that remained, the T20 World Cup, he won that as well. India became the world's number one Test side under his captaincy, and he also led the team to a series win in Australia."

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A screengrab composite captures the moment England fast bowler Jofra Archer traps Virat Kohli LBW during the first ODI at Edgbaston. The left panel shows Archer appealing emphatically after the delivery struck Kohli on the pads, with the umpire standing behind the stumps. The right panel is a close-up of Kohli's disappointed expression moments after the dismissal - Photo Credit: ECB/X (formerly Twitter)
India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make their way back into the Indian team as they take on England in the 1st ODI in Edgbaston. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
BCCI has named Virat Kohli in the ODI squad but his availability will depend on the results of his fitness test on June 22. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Parthiv, however, believes Kohli's pursuit of 100 international centuries could continue to drive him.

"So, the question for me is how motivated he is. One target could be the hundred centuries. If that's in his mind, then it becomes a by-product of him scoring runs. And if he scores runs and is in good form in overseas conditions, the rest of the batting unit will benefit as well. Virat Kohli's presence will definitely help this team."

India will be looking to put behind them a disappointing T20I series and make a positive start in the 50-over format. The return of Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul adds experience and stability to the batting order, while captain Shubman Gill will hope to carry his recent form into the ODI series.

England, meanwhile, enter the contest on the back of an impressive T20I campaign and will be eager to continue their momentum in home conditions. With the World Cup cycle now underway, both teams will view the series as an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations and assess their squads ahead of the 2027 showpiece.

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