IND Vs ENG 2026, ODI Series: Key Takeaways From India's 50-Over Squad For England Tour

The selectors and team management appear aware of the uncertainty surrounding his availability and have gradually started exploring alternative options. While there is no direct like-for-like replacement for Pandya in Indian cricket, players such as Nitish Rana and Harshit Rana are being looked at as options to share parts of the all-rounder's responsibilities. However, despite their progress, they are yet to replicate the balance and impact that a fully fit Pandya brings to the side.