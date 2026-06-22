IND Vs ENG 2026, ODI Series: Key Takeaways From India's 50-Over Squad For England Tour

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are part of India's ODI squad for England series
Jasprit Bumrah also makes a comeback in the team after a break
Hardik Pandya has not been picked due to the injury he sustained during rehabilitation
After successfully clinching three successive titles, the Indian men's team have now set their sights on the One Day International World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa late next year.
The recently announced squad for the tour of England is a strong indication that ODIs have become the primary focus of the selectors and team management, with a full-strength side expected to be fielded for every ODI assignment, barring injuries.
Let's take a look at some of the key takeaways from the recently announced ODI squad and how it could shape the core of the final 15-member squad that may travel to South Africa next year:
RO-KO Are Here To Stay
While speculations are rife in Indian cricket circles regarding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in the ODI team, it's almost certain that both batters will be a part of India's World Cup squad unless something drastic happens.
Virat and Rohit were the leading run-scorers for India in the ODI format in 2025 with 891 and 727 runs respectively. One thing that separates the two is their fitness levels; while Virat has been able to maintain immaculate fitness standards at the age of 37, Rohit's fitness has been dwindling recently.
If the Mumbai opener can stay injury-free and continue his rich vein of form in the international circuit, he could well take the field for India in the World Cup with Virat Kohli next year.
Hardik Pandya's Fitness Is A Major Concern
Hardik Pandya has been a vital cog in India's white-ball setup, providing the balance that allows the side to bat deep while also offering multiple bowling options. Although injuries have been a recurring part of Pandya's career, concerns surrounding his availability have become increasingly significant in recent times.
Pandya, who had initially been declared fit by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence ahead of the Afghanistan ODI series, later withdrew after reportedly sustaining a fresh setback during the rehabilitation process.
The selectors and team management appear aware of the uncertainty surrounding his availability and have gradually started exploring alternative options. While there is no direct like-for-like replacement for Pandya in Indian cricket, players such as Nitish Rana and Harshit Rana are being looked at as options to share parts of the all-rounder's responsibilities. However, despite their progress, they are yet to replicate the balance and impact that a fully fit Pandya brings to the side.
Ishan Kishan Could Feature In Another World Cup
Ishan Kishan, who had been out of favour until recently, is now a T20 World Cup winner and has once again entered the conversation for another ICC event. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter has enjoyed a strong run of form and carried it into the Afghanistan ODI series, where he registered a century in the second match.
His aggressive approach and batting versatility make him an ideal fit for the current setup. In addition, his presence in the lineup could provide variety to an Indian top order dominated by right-handed batters.
The selectors and team management may be viewing Kishan as a strong option for the 2026 World Cup setup, which could partly explain his selection ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal despite the latter scoring two centuries in his last three ODI innings.
Gurnoor Brar Could Be The Dark Horse
The inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh in the ODI squad indicates that India want to play their full strength for the most part, but at the same time, they want to audition some players, especially in the fast bowling department.
As the World Cup is in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the fast bowlers will play an integral role. While Bumrah and Arshdeep are certainties, selectors are tilted towards tall bowlers who can hit the deck hard on African pitches.
Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar have come across as prime contenders from the recently concluded Afghanistan series. While Krishna has been with the team for quite some time now and outclassed the Afghan batters with a five-wicket haul in the last ODI, Brar is another option, who is on the team's radar for the World Cup.
The Punjab pacer has wooed the management with his pace and control against Afghanistan and if he's able to carry his good form in England as well, then he could well find himself among the front-runners in the bowling department.