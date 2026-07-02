Outlook Explains | Why Are Overseas T20 Leagues Creating An Olympic Problem For Indian Cricket?

For India specifically, the pressure looks different. BCCI-contracted players are not permitted to turn out in overseas franchise leagues, so there is no Indian equivalent of an English all-rounder torn between The Hundred and the Olympic village. India's tension sits inside its own house: the IPL. BCCI is already exploring an earlier IPL window, a possible 10 March to 15 May slot from 2028, partly to create breathing room for exactly this kind of calendar congestion.