BCCI Takes Drastic Step To Fix IPL Weather Problem Once And For All - Report

IPL 2027 to start March 10, end May 15, advancing two weeks to avoid extreme heat and monsoons
2026 season saw KKR vs PBKS washout Ahmedabad final hit 40°C afternoon, 35°C evening temperatures
BCCI rules out 94-match expansion; retains 74-match format due to international calendar constraints
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long grappled with scheduling challenges as the tournament stretches into late May, bringing extreme heat and pre-monsoon disruptions. Now, after the 2026 edition exposed these vulnerabilities, the BCCI is reshaping the calendar.
The board plans to shift the 2027 IPL to commence on March 10 and conclude by May 15, moving the tournament window earlier to mitigate environmental challenges. This adjustment follows the recently concluded 2026 season, which encountered disruptions including a washout between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia articulated the rationale clearly in a recent interview with PTI, saying, "This year, IPL started around March 28 and ended on May 31. During the fag end of the tournament after May 15, there is apprehension of rainfall or the pre-monsoon season starting. On the other hand, there is hot weather which is not conducive either for the players or the crowds."
To accommodate an earlier start, the board will compress domestic cricket and, as Saikia explained, "We have to squeeze in some of the matches so that we finish our domestic cricket by March 10 and can start the IPL immediately."
Weather Challenges Forcing Earlier Window
Environmental conditions have become increasingly problematic during the closing weeks of the tournament. At the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad, afternoon temperatures touched nearly 40°C, and even when the match began in the evening, it hovered around 35°C with humidity levels at approximately 55 per cent.
The concentration of fixtures during peak summer heat has triggered complaints from both players and fans, particularly across northern and western venues. Earlier commencement will distribute matches across milder early March conditions, enhancing match quality and spectator experience during crucial playoff and final stages.
Keeping Format Stable Amid International Calendar Constraints
The BCCI has firmly ruled out expanding the tournament beyond its current structure. Saikia dismissed expansion speculation directly: "That is not feasible right at this moment because we have to consider players coming from various nations. With great difficulty we are getting this two-month window."
International commitments from overseas players remain the primary constraint, with the packed bilateral calendar involving Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies leaving minimal flexibility. The March 10-May 15 window represents an optimal compromise between addressing domestic weather concerns and maintaining international cricket's demanding fixture list, ensuring sustainable tournament planning for the league's 20th edition.