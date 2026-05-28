GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Check Out Mullanpur's Hourly Weather Forecast For The Do-Or-Die Match

There is a slight prediction of rain before GT vs RR, Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur
GT thrashed RR by 72 runs in their last league match of IPL 2026
The winner of the match will meet RCB in IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 31)
Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a do-or-die Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday, May 29
GT steamrolled RR by 72 runs when both teams last met in the league stage of IPL 2026, but the situation is different in the playoffs. The Royals have won three matches on the trot while Titans are coming off a hammering from RCB in Qualifier 1.
Both teams are not perfect and have their shortcomings, but what gives RR an edge over GT is momentum and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old batter from Bihar was the talk of the tournament before as well, but his 97-run innings in the Eliminator off just 29 balls has taken his reputation to a whole other level, so much so that he's being touted as the deciding factor in Qualifier 2.
If Sooryavanshi fires again, he could single-handedly take the match away from the opposition in the powerplay itself, as he did in the match against SRH. On the other hand, if he gets out early, then it also exposes RR's underperforming middle-order in front of GT's premier bowling attack.
While the match against RCB can be considered as a one-off day for GT's bowling, they'll to improve their fielding against RR and take the catches especially of the likes of Sooryavanshi, otherwise they could make you pay like Rajat Patidar did by smashing 93 not out off just 33 balls and took RCB to a staggering first innings total of 254.
GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Hourly Weather
GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Squads
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Connor Esterhuizen, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar.
Rajasthan Royals: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Brijesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.
Is there prediction of rain in GT vs RR Qualifier 1 match in Mullanpur?
There is a slight prediction of rain before GT vs RR, Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur.
Who won the last match between GT and RR?
GT beat RR by 72 runs in their last league match of IPL 2026.