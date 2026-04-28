PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Mullanpur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match 40

Summary of this article
Check Mullanpur's hourly weather forecast for today's PBKS vs RR match
Punjab Kings are yet to lose a match in IPL 2026
RR have managed just one victory in their last four games
Rajasthan Royals (RR) pay a visit to the undefeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Riyan Parag-led side will be hoping for a response from his team after a tough loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing in Jaipur last week, despite a 36-ball 100 by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. RR started the tournament on a fantastic note, winning the first four games but have managed one victory in their last four games.
On the other hand, PBKS look solid on paper, winning all their seven games and are the only team so far in IPL 2026 to not lose a match.
PBKS vs RR in IPL
As far as head-to-head record goes, RR have dominated this contest by winning 17 of the 30 matches played between the two teams. Punjab have 13 victories to their name.
PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
According to AccuWeather, expect evenings to be slight cooler in Mullanpur today, with temperatures to range between 33 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius. There’s no chance of rainfall. Humidity will hover around 25%, with slow winds of 30 km/h at night.
PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads
Punjab Kings players: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Yash Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad.
Rajasthan Royals players: Riyan Parag (captain), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Aman Rao, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Punja.