PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Mullanpur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match 40

Check PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026 hourly weather forecast in Mullanpur, including rain chances, temperature updates, and match-time conditions in Match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026

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Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and batting partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Check Mullanpur's hourly weather forecast for today's PBKS vs RR match

  • Punjab Kings are yet to lose a match in IPL 2026

  • RR have managed just one victory in their last four games

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pay a visit to the undefeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Riyan Parag-led side will be hoping for a response from his team after a tough loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing in Jaipur last week, despite a 36-ball 100 by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. RR started the tournament on a fantastic note, winning the first four games but have managed one victory in their last four games.

On the other hand, PBKS look solid on paper, winning all their seven games and are the only team so far in IPL 2026 to not lose a match.

PBKS vs RR in IPL

As far as head-to-head record goes, RR have dominated this contest by winning 17 of the 30 matches played between the two teams. Punjab have 13 victories to their name.

PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, expect evenings to be slight cooler in Mullanpur today, with temperatures to range between 33 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius. There’s no chance of rainfall. Humidity will hover around 25%, with slow winds of 30 km/h at night.

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Mullanpur Weather Photo: AccuWeather
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PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads

Punjab Kings players: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Yash Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad.

Rajasthan Royals players: Riyan Parag (captain), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Aman Rao, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Punja.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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