PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Mullanpur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match 40

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and batting partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and batting partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das