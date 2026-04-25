RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lights Up Sawai Mansingh Stadium With Another 15-Ball Fifty

Sooryavanshi off to a scintillating start, first hitting 4 sixes off Praful Hunge and then converted that start into another 15-ball half-century. In the over before, Vaibhav was dropped at 32 but that costly mistake saw the teenager punish the Sunrisers with yet another fifty

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Rohan Mukherjee
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RR Vs SRH IPL 2026 match 36 photos-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits another 15-ball half-century, this time against Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • The teenage prodigy smacked back-to-back 4 sixes in the first over from Praful Hinge

  • Sooryavanshi smack his third half-century of the season

Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with his blistering power hitting ability in the very first over of match number 36 of the Indian Premier League against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After playing a dot ball against Hyderabad pacer Praful Hinge, Sooryavanshi unleashed himself, smacking back-to-back 4 sixes in a row to shift the momentum completely towards Rajasthan, who are actually playing their first home game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Before this home game, RR had played all of their home matches at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. They won all of their matches (3) in the venue and Rajasthan will be hoping to replicate the same thing in Jaipur.

The crowd had created an absolutely electrifying atmosphere before the start of the match and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made it even more exciting.

He got off to a scintillating start, first hitting 4 sixes off Praful Hunge and then converted that start into another 15-ball half-century. In the previous over, Vaibhav was dropped at 32 runs and now he is making the Sunrisers pay heavily for their mistake.

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This is now his 3rd half-century of the 2026 IPL season with previous two coming against the Chennai Super Kings (52) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (78).

His highest score so far is 78 and today he has a very good chance of converting his 50 into a full-century.

What Happened In The RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Reverse Fixture?

The previous meeting between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 21 was a historic night for the Sunrisers.

After being sent in to bat, SRH posted a mammoth 216/6, anchored by a sensational 91 off 44 balls from stand-in captain Ishan Kishan, along with a steady 40 from Heinrich Klaasen.

However, the real story was the SRH debutant pace duo. Praful Hinge delivered an unforgettable first over, taking three wickets to leave RR reeling at 9/5.

Hinge and Sakib Hussain both finished with identical figures of 4 wickets each, dismantling the Royals for 159. Despite a 118-run recovery stand between Donovan Ferreira (69) and Ravindra Jadeja (45), SRH secured a commanding 57-run victory,

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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