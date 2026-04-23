IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Cleared To Join Delhi Capitals After Successful Shoulder And Elbow Recovery

Summary of this article
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc set to join the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026
The 36-year-old had been recovering from a shoulder and elbow injury
The veteran Australian is due to fly to India on Friday
Indian Premier League outfit, the Delhi Capitals has received a massive boost amid their inconsistent run in the ongoing 2026 season as senior Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is expected to join the DC camp in the coming weeks.
Mitchell Starc had been recovering from a shoulder and elbow injury which he sustained earlier this year in January during a Big Bash League match for the Sydney Sixers.
The left-arm pacer had joined the Sixers right after a tiring but successful Ashes series at home against England which Australia won by 4-1.
It was a very demanding 5-match series where Starc, once again, proved to be X factor for the Aussies. He bowed a total of 153.1 overs, scalped 31 wickets and also took home the man of the series award.
After that physically demanding series, Mitchell Starc played 5 matches for the Sydney Sixers, who finished the BBL season as runners-up after losing to Perth Scorchers in the final.
During one of the matches, Starc fell shoulder and elbow first while diving for a catch towards his left. It wasn't a cause of concern initially, but upon returning from a short break in February, the 36-year-old felt discomfort and soreness while trying to bowl in the nets.
It delayed his arrival to India for the cash-rich league with Cricket Australia denying him the No Objection Certificate (NOC) in order to manage his workload ahead of a busy schedule in the summers.
CA gave clear instructions to the fast bowler that he won't be cleared to join the Delhi Capitals before he proves his full fitness. But after months of contemplation, Mitchell Starc has finally been told to fly to India on Friday for the 19th IPL edition.
It is being reported that Starc had a pain free week of bowling in the nets but gaining match fitness and bowling in full intensity will still take some time.
If all goes well, then Starc could feature against the Rajasthan Royals on May 1 in Jaipur. The 2024 IPL winner was bought for a hefty sum of INR 11 Crores by the Delhi Capitals during the mega player auction for the 2025 season.
In his debut season with DC, Starc became a key figure for the franchise, returning with 14 wickets from a total of 11 outings. He has an impressive record of 65 wickets from 52 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.61 and this will just be his 5th season in the competition.