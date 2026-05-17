DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Sparks Delhi Capitals' Comeback With Stunning Four-Wicket Haul

Mitchell Starc takes three wickets in an over as Delhi Capitals bounce back in style to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 193/8 from 161/2 in 14.1 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 17

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DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc four-for
Mitchell Starc takes a four-wicket haul to bring Delhi Capitals back in the game from a precarious position against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 17. AP Photo/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mitchell Starc takes three wickets in an over to take four wickets in the match

  • Starc has taken seven wickets against RR in IPL 2026

  • DC need 194 runs to win against RR in Delhi

Mitchell Starc scripts a sensational comeback for Delhi Capitals (DC), taking a sensational four-wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 62 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 17.

At one stage, Rajasthan Royals were cruising at 161/2 in 14.1 overs, but Mitchell Starc changed the complexion of the game with three wickets in an over and ended up with a four-wicket haul.

RR lost five wickets to just 30 runs and couldn't cross even the 200-run mark, when they were looking to reach 250 at one stage. It all started in that one over of Mitchell Starc, where he dismissed Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, and Ravi Kumar in a single over.

Riyan Parag was the first one to go courtesy of a good low catch by Axar Patel, followed by the wicket of Donovan Ferreira in the next delivery, and then got the youngster Ravi Kumar, who was trapped in front of the wickets on the fifth ball, getting DC back in the game and how.

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Mitchell Starc Against RR In IPL 2026

At Jaipur: 3/40 (4)

At Delhi: 4/40 (4)

Check out the live score of DC vs RR match here.

Earlier in the innings, RR lost the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal early but it didn't faze teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi, who slammed a fiery 46 off just 21 balls to give Rajasthan a flying start as they were 75/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Once Sooryavanshi got out, Riyan Parag took charge and blazed 51 off 26 balls to take RR to a strong position until Mitchell Starch wreaked havoc with the ball.

Q

How many wickets did Mitchell Starc take against RR in IPL 2026?

A

Mitchell Starc has taken 7 wickets in against RR in IPL 2026.

Q

How many runs did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored against DC?

A

Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi blasted 46 runs off just 21 balls against DC on Sunday, May 17.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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