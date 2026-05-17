DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Sparks Delhi Capitals' Comeback With Stunning Four-Wicket Haul

Mitchell Starc takes a four-wicket haul to bring Delhi Capitals back in the game from a precarious position against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 17. AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Mitchell Starc takes a four-wicket haul to bring Delhi Capitals back in the game from a precarious position against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 17. AP Photo/Manish Swarup