DC Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal To Start Proceedings As Capitals Elect To Bowl First

DC Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 17

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DC Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026
DC have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 17. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Tripurana Vijay receives his maiden IPL cap for DC

  • The match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

Delhi Capitals (DC) will cross swords with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 62 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 17.

Delhi Capitals' playoff qualification hopes are hanging by a thread, and they could go only to 14 points even if they win both their remaining matches. While their opening is still a problem, their middle-order showed fight in their last match as they chased down a 200-plus target against Punjab in the last match.

While KL Rahul has been in good touch in the tournament, he needs support from the other end to make good use of the powerplay, and Abhishek Porel could play that role.

On the other hand, RR are still in the playoff hunt with 12 points from 11 games. While they can still qualify by winning two of their remaining three matches.

While RR's middle-order was always a problem, lack of runs by their top-order in the last few games added to their issues. They would need the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal to fire, which would give them an upper hand over a struggling DC.

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Check out the live score of the match here:

DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals.

DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar

DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The DC vs RR, IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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