DC Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal To Start Proceedings As Capitals Elect To Bowl First

Summary of this article
DC have won the toss and elected to bowl first
Tripurana Vijay receives his maiden IPL cap for DC
The match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
Delhi Capitals (DC) will cross swords with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 62 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 17.
Delhi Capitals' playoff qualification hopes are hanging by a thread, and they could go only to 14 points even if they win both their remaining matches. While their opening is still a problem, their middle-order showed fight in their last match as they chased down a 200-plus target against Punjab in the last match.
While KL Rahul has been in good touch in the tournament, he needs support from the other end to make good use of the powerplay, and Abhishek Porel could play that role.
On the other hand, RR are still in the playoff hunt with 12 points from 11 games. While they can still qualify by winning two of their remaining three matches.
While RR's middle-order was always a problem, lack of runs by their top-order in the last few games added to their issues. They would need the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal to fire, which would give them an upper hand over a struggling DC.
DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals.
DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar
DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The DC vs RR, IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.