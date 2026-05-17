PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 61 At Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to end their five-match losing streak as they take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a whirlwind start to the season, PBKS have seen their campaign falter, dropping to fourth in the points table. RCB, meanwhile, remain at the top with 16 points, and a win tonight will all but seal their place in the top two.

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Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer, left, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Jitesh Sharma during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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IPL Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli walks in the field during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh reacts after drops a catch during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Jacob Bethell IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Devdutt Padikkal IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: PBKS vs RCB
Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Venkatesh Iyer
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Venkatesh Iyer hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: RCB vs PBKS
Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal, second right, celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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