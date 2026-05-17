PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 61 At Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to end their five-match losing streak as they take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a whirlwind start to the season, PBKS have seen their campaign falter, dropping to fourth in the points table. RCB, meanwhile, remain at the top with 16 points, and a win tonight will all but seal their place in the top two.
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