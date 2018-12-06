  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. venkatesh iyer
images

Name: Venkatesh Rajsekaran Iyer

Born: December 25, 1994, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

Venkatesh Iyer is a left-hand bat and right-arm medium bowler showcasing his all-round skills who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and represents Madhya Pradesh at the domestic level and has played for Madhya Pradesh Under 16 team. In ODIs, Venkatesh Iyer has played 2 matches, scored 24 runs and taken no wickets. In T20Is, he has participated in 9 matches, accumulating 133 runs and claiming 5 wickets. His first-class cricket record comprises 20 matches, where he has scored 1132 runs and taken 15 wickets. In List A cricket, across 43 matches, he has scored 1458 runs and secured 23 wickets. Finally, in T20 cricket, he has played 107 matches, scoring 2427 runs and taking 42 wickets.

He made his Twenty20 debut for Madhya Pradesh against the Railways cricket team at Holkar Stadium in March 2015. He made his List A debut against the Saurashtra cricket team at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in December 2015.

Iyer made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy on December 6, 2018.

During the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Iyer finished as Madhya Pradesh's top scorer with 155 runs at an average of 51.66. In the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 379 runs at an average of 63.16 with a strike rate of over 133, batting in the lower middle order. He became the first batsman to score 150 or more while batting at number six or lower in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He also took 9 wickets in six matches during the tournament.

In February 2021, Iyer was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction for 20 lakhs ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

On September 20, 2021, upon resumption of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates, Iyer made his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In that year he scored his maiden IPL fifty against Mumbai Indians.

Iyer emerged as a key player for KKR for the rest of the tournament, scoring 370 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 129. He was named player of the match in the second qualifier and scored another half-century in the final, where KKR finished as runners-up.

On April 16, 2023, Iyer scored his maiden IPL century against Mumbai Indians, scoring 104 runs in 51 balls. He became the second batsman to score a century for KKR after Brendon McCullum in the first match of IPL 2008, 15 years ago.

Iyer was asked to stay back in UAE as a net bowler for India's 2021 ICC T20 World Cup squad.

In November 2021, he was named in India's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against New Zealand. He made his T20I debut on November 17, 2021, against New Zealand at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

In December 2021, Iyer was named in India's One Day International (ODI) squad for their series against South Africa. He made his ODI debut on January 19, 2022, against South Africa.

In January 2022, he was named in India's T20I squad for their series against the West Indies, where he played all three matches, playing a finishing role in the lower middle order, scoring runs at a strike rate of 179.24. He also picked up two wickets in the series.

Venkatesh Iyer made his ODI debut on 19 January 2022 against South Africa at Paarl.

In June 2022, Iyer was named in India's squad for their T20I series against Ireland.

Venkatesh Iyer has been retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders since 2021 and has maintained a salary of 8 crores since 2022 to the current edition of IPL.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: England Women Take Three Early Wickets, New Zealand On Back Foot
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18