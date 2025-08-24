Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Temba Bavuma Returns As AUS Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Australia and South Africa go up against each other in the third ODI taking place on Sunday, August 24 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. South Africa are 2-0 up in the series after winning the first two games convincingly. The Proteas are now looking for a clean sweep while Australia are hoping for their batters to find form and earn a consolation victory.
Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Toss Update
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat first in the third ODI. This is the first time after 21 toss wins that Marsh has opted to bat first. On the previous 21 back-to-back occasions, Marsh had chosen to field after winning the toss.
Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Playing XI
South Africa regular captain Temba Bavuma has returned to the Playing XI after missing the second ODI due to a hamstring issue. Kwena Maphaka too has been included while Australia have replaced Josh Hazlewood with Sean Abbott. Aussies have also included Cooper Connolly in place of an out-of-form Aaron Hardie.
South Africa Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka
Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
Full Squads:
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly
South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius