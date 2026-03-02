'Doesn't Look Good': Temba Bavuma Speaks His Mind On India-Pakistan No-Handshake Policy

South Africa's Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma also feels that the "attack first" option against the spinners in the modern game has taken precedence over the classical defence, leading to frailties in batting line-ups

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Temba Bavuma interview icc t20 world cup 2026 india vs pakistan no handshake
Captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha at the toss for the India vs Pakistan match in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Temba Bavuma says players not shaking hands is not a good endorsement for cricket

  • Test-ODI skipper believes T20I unit well-equipped to go all the way in ongoing World Cup

  • Bavuma looking forward to playing 2027 ODI World Cup at home

South Africa's inspirational Test and ODI leader both on and off the field, Temba Bavuma believes players not shaking hands is not a good endorsement for the game.

Bavuma, who is part of the commentary panel for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, spoke to PTI on a range of topics including the no handshake policy in India-Pakistan games , the Proteas' unbeaten run in the tournament, his own future, and Indian batters' struggles against spin across formats besides reflecting on his Test team's historic triumph in India last year.

The diminutive batter, who has never shied away from speaking on social issues, also strongly advocated for equal opportunities for all in his country and stressed on the sport's power to unite.

"Yeah it (no handshake policy) doesn't look good right if you're looking at it from the outside. It doesn't look good for the game of cricket, at the end of the day it's a gentleman's game, that's what we've grown up with, a certain behaviour that is expected of us...," he said.

"...but like I said that is from the outside. I am not not versed with the politics between India and Pakistan so I can't speak to that point of view but I think as a spectator who's just looking at it as it is without the full context, it doesn't hold well for the game of cricket," added the 35-year-old.

Related Content
Related Content

Landmark WTC Win Fuels Belief Of T20 World Cup Squad

South Africa's Test series win in India after 25 years came after the drought-ending ICC WTC title at Lord's in June. The achievements in the last 12 months have helped the Proteas' shed the long-standing chokers' tag.

Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tristan Stubbs -- they were all part of the victorious WTC campaign and they are in India too on a mission.

South Africa are the team to beat in the ongoing T20 World Cup and have emerged as hot favourites for the title after the heartbreaking loss to India in the 2024 edition's final in Barbados.

"...the confidence, the belief that we've done it before, we've gotten over the line there's guys who were there at the WTC final who are here within the T20 side. The experience of this T20 team from the 2024 World Cup, the hurt that would have come with not being able to go over the line that would have definitely been part of their motivation to make sure that things go their way this time.

"All the ingredients are there for the guys to go all the way. The fact that the guys are undefeated in the World Cup speaks volumes and they've really played good cricket from a batting point of view, from a bowling point of view, the guys have really been on top," Bavuma said ahead of the semifinal against New Zealand on March 4.

South Africa's team huddles together before the start of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in New Delhi. - AP
'C For Cupcakes': South Africa Coach Takes Sly Dig At T20 World Cup Broadcaster For Controversial Promo

BY PTI

Global Phenomena Behind India's Spin Struggles

South Africa spinners Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj out-bowled their Indian counterparts in the Test series last year. That was the red-ball format but Indian batters have found it challenging against the slower bowlers even in white ball cricket including the ongoing T20 showpiece at home.

Bavuma feels the "attack first" option against the spinners in the modern game has taken precedence over the classical defense.

"In the modern game, the attacking part of the game has been over-emphasized... I mean Test cricket is such that you need a strong defensive game to be able to handle the attrition that comes with it. Being able to bat for a day, two days at a time.

"...I think it's just a phenomenon around around the world (due to T20 cricket), a lot of the guys take the attacking option first and if that doesn't come off then you don't have something to fall back on.

"It's the mindset that is geared towards attacking and taking on the game and kind of forgetting or ignoring the defensive side. That's very much a T20 mindset...Having said that, it was a massive achievement for us a nation to win in India after such a long time," said Bavuma.

The right-handed batter may not be around for another tour of India in three-four years' time but he is looking forward to the ODI World Cup at home next year and perhaps taking his team to another WTC final.

"2027 is obviously a big year for us. There's a potential WTC final. We have the home series against Australia, England and Bangladesh this year. The ODI World Cup we are hosting, there is lot of planning around that. So yeah I'm still fully much aligned and invested in South African cricket, I'm not going anywhere," he concluded.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Players Fined PKR 50 Lakh Each Following Disappointing Campaign - Report

  2. Rinku Singh Nearly Walks Away With Sanju Samson’s Bat During India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match - Video

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From The Super 8 Stage Ahead Of Semifinals

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Super 8 Stage Before Semifinals?

  5. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  2. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  4. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  5. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Appointed Interim Supreme Leader Of Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  4. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  5. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Russia Accuses US And Israel Of Attempted Regime Change In Iran

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis