ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Abhishek’s Form In Doubt As India Face Spin Test; SA Vs WI Qualification Impact

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: India sweat on Abhishek Sharma’s slump and spin problems while looking at South Africa’s result in Super 8; Sri Lanka undone by spinning pitch, and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha faces online abuse

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch February 25 India vs Zimbabwe Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India risk an early exit from T20 World Cup 2026 if they stumble against Zimbabwe

  • Abhishek Sharma endures a poor run with just 15 runs in four innings

  • Spin continues to trouble India, losing 19 wickets to slow bowlers, including 12 to off-spin

  • South Africa’s result could simplify India’s path as NRR may decide the semi-finalists

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 is entering the make-or-break stage, as home favourites India face a shock early exit if they slip up in their match against spirited underdogs Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Before the co-hosts go up against Zimbabwe, South Africa will face West Indies in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the crucial Super 8 encounters, let’s take a look at the talking points and headlines that you might have missed from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026:

Will Abhishek Regain Form Soon?

While India as a whole have been pretty good in the T20 World Cup – barring their 76-run loss to South Africa – one player who is yet to get going is opener Abhishek Sharma. The 25-year-old southpaw registered three ducks in his first three matches, an astonishing statistic for one of the best players in the shortest format.

Against South Africa, Abhishek opened his tournament account with a boundary against Aiden Markram. However, instead of using it as a launching pad in the Super 8, he got a top edge off a Marco Jansen delivery that was taken by Corbin Bosch, departing for just 15 runs.

Related Content
Related Content

15 runs in four matches do not make for pretty reading, but if India are to win their next two games against Zimbabwe and West Indies, the Men in Blue need Abhishek back in form sooner rather than later.

India’s Spin Woes

Widely considered the favourites to defend their T20 World Cup title, India’s campaign has been derailed by quality spin attacks. India have lost 19 wickets in this tournament to spinners, with 12 of them coming against off-spinners.

The left-heavy nature of India’s top order – Abhishek, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma – has led to off-break bowlers enjoying a lot of success early on. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, despite getting no wickets in his last three games, will be looking forward to ending his dry spell against India.

Indians Back South Africa

Fate has a cruel sense of irony. Having lost badly to South Africa, Team India’s path to qualification will be much easier if the Proteas beat West Indies in their upcoming Super 8 match. If South Africa win, they will move to four points and seal a place in the semi-finals. Then, India will also qualify if they win their next two games.

However, if West Indies win, India will not only need to win their next two matches but win them by big margins as Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into play. So, the Indian fans will cheer for South Africa when they take the field against the Windies at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pitch Betrays Sri Lanka Tactics

It is quite something to see the subcontinent teams faltering on their own pitches in the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka have used spin with lethal effectiveness, but against New Zealand, they came undone against the Kiwi spinners.

Dasun Shanaka, having won the toss, opted to field first. This decision was likely taken with the view that the ball will come onto the bat easily. However, as Mitchell Santner later explained, the ball “probably spun more than we both thought”.

So, New Zealand’s first-half total of 168/7 was quite above-par. Sri Lanka’s chase never got off the ground, with Rachin Ravindra’s superb spell of 4/19 restricting them to 107/8. The loss also confirmed their exit from the tournament.

Salman Agha Faces Fan Abuse

Pakistan suffered a two-wicket loss to England in their previous Super 8 match. This, combined with New Zealand’s win over Sri Lanka on Wednesday, means the Green Shirts need something of a miracle to qualify for the semi-finals. They need to beat Sri Lanka by a margin of 70 runs or more, while hoping England beat New Zealand.

However, before this crucial phase of matches, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha has faced a barrage of online abuse from his own fans. His wife shared on Instagram that Pakistani fans had sent threatening messages to Salman and his family after their recent loss.

“It is totally unacceptable and the cyber crimes wing should investigate these threatening posts and punish them,” former captain Moin Khan said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shikhar Dhawan Wins Major Legal Battle As Delhi Court Orders Ex-Wife To Return INR 5.7 Crore

  2. Paras Dogra Headbutt: J&K Captain Knocks Karnataka's KV Aneesh's Helmet During Ranji Trophy Final - Video

  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Preview, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: IND Seek Recovery Amid Top-Order Fragility

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Bangladesh Set For 2-Match Test Series In Australia After 23 Years - Check Details

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Who Can Help India Qualify For Semi-Finals? Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting Point To One Name

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  3. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  4. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  5. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Trump Prefers Diplomacy To Resolve Iran Crisis But Vows No Nuclear Weapons For Tehran

  2. Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

  3. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  4. Trump Criticises Supreme Court Ruling On Global Tariffs

  5. After El Mencho: Why Pablo Escobar’s Shadow Still Looms Over The Global Drug Trade

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

  2. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  5. Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

  6. Pride And Prejudice Teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy And Darcy In The Netflix Series

  7. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  8. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'