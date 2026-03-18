IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Named SunRisers Hyderabad's Stand-In Captain; Abhishek Sharma To Be Deputy

SunRisers Hyderabad's regular skipper Pat Cummis will miss an unspecified number of the team's Indian Premier League 2026 as he is recovering from a back injury

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Named Sunrisers Hyderabads Stand-In Captain; Abhishek Sharma To Be Deputy
Ishan Kishan led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in December 2025. Photo: X/SunRisers Hyderabad
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pat Cummins to miss SRH's first few IPL 2026 games due to a back injury

  • Ishan Kishan named stand-in skipper, Abhishek Sharma his deputy

  • Kishan had captained Jharkhand to maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in December 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) confirmed on Wednesday (March 18, 2026) that Ishan Kishan will lead the team in Pat Cummins' absence for their first few games in Indian Premier League's 19th edition. Cummins is recovering from a back injury.

Kishan, who led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 title in December 2025, will have fellow India southpaw Abhishek Sharma as his deputy.

SRH, however, did not specify the number of matches Cummins is set to miss. Cummins has been sidelined with a stress injury on his lower back, which kept him away for a major part of the last Ashes series Down Under as well as the T20 World Cup.

Kishan's appointment as the IPL 2016 winners' stand-in captain comes after a successful run across formats. The wicketkeeper-batter played a crucial role in India's victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup, ending up as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 317 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 199.37. He averaged 80.25 and hit three fifties.

Related Content
India's Abhishek Sharma, left, fist bumps his batting partner Ishan Kishan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Ishan Kishan’s Dream Franchise Ahead Of Upcoming Season
Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP
ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav lifts the tournament trophy with teammates after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
IND Vs NZ Final: Breaking Down The Decisive Moments That Sealed India’s T20 World Cup Title
Ishan Kishan in action for Team India. - BCCI/X
T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma
Related Content

His exploits with the bat also saw Kishan jumping to the No.2 spot in the ICC rankings for T20I batters, a list which is led by Abhishek.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Ishan Kishan’s Dream Franchise

Q

When is IPL 2026?

A

The Indian Premier League 2026 season will commence from March 28, Saturday.

Q

How many teams are there in IPL 2026?

A

Ten teams will participate in IPL 2026.

Q

Who are the defending champions of IPL?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.

Q

Who are the most successful teams of IPL?

A

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Named SunRisers Hyderabad's Stand-In Captain; Abhishek Sharma To Be Deputy

  2. Marco Jansen Gets Ricky Ponting's Nod To Spend Extended Family Time Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Report

  3. IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood Among Key Concerns

  4. IPL 2026: 'Spin To Win' - Faf Du Plessis and Lakshmipathy Balaji Give KKR Winning Mantra Amid Injury Crisis

  5. BCB's Future In Jeopardy As Bangladesh Government Launches Probe In Election Fraud

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Shortage Hits Pune’s College Kitchens, India's Students Hub Feels The Pinch

  2. Day In Pics: March 17, 2026

  3. LPG Shortage and Gaza War Spark Protests in Mankhurd; RWPI Activists Held

  4. Defending Iran, Defending India

  5. Identity On Trial: Does The New ‘Trans Bill’ Threaten Hard-Won Rights?

Entertainment News

  1. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  2. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  3. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  4. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  5. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Israel Claims To Have Killed Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani

  2. The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?

  3. Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Kabul Airstrike; 400 Reported Killed

  4. US-Israel-Iran: IRGC Claims It Attacked Israel Military, Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz 'Closed For Enemies’

  5. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

Latest Stories

  1. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  2. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  3. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy

  4. Jack Ryan: Ghost War Teaser: John Krasinski Returns To The World Of Espionage For A Dangerous Mission, Release Date Out

  5. Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

  6. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

  7. Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vinicius Jr's Brace Power Los Blancos To Quarter-Final

  8. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran's Natural Gas Facility Attacked, Israel Kills Several Iranian Officials