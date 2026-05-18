Dempo SC 1-1 Diamond Harbour, IFL 2025-26: Hugo Diaz Stoppage-Time Header Seals Historic Title For Visitors
Diamond Harbour FC clinched the Indian Football League 2025-26 title with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Dempo SC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Sunday. Dempo began the match well and took the lead in the second half, with Marcus Joseph smashing home a rebound from a free-kick in the 50th minute. Diamond Harbour, who needed just one point to seal the title, struggled to create chances under heavy rainfall. However, the equaliser came in stoppage time, with Hugo Diaz heading in Girik Khosla's cross past Ashish Sibi to earn the draw. The result took the visitors to 29 points and mathematically sealed the IFL title with a match to spare and earned promotion to the Indian Super League.
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