Inter Miami 2-0 Portland, MLS: Lionel Messi Helps Register First Win At Nu Stadium

Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi gives a thumbs up toward the stands during stoppage time at the end of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

1/9 Portland Timbers defender Brandon Bye clears a ball as Inter Miami forward Daniel Pinter (56) challenges during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





2/9 Portland Timbers midfielder David da Costa, left, comes under pressure from Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





3/9 Inter Miami forward German Berterame runs to hug midfielder Leo Messi (10) after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





4/9 Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman, right, vies with Inter Miami forward German Berterame for a header during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





5/9 Inter Miami fans cheer during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





6/9 Portland Timbers defender Ian Smith takes a tumble as he clashes with Inter Miami midfielder David Ayala during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





7/9 Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman, left, earns a yellow card as he defends against Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





8/9 Inter Miami midfielder Leo Messi takes a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





9/9 Inter Miami forward German Berterame celebrates after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





