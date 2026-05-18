Inter Miami 2-0 Portland, MLS: Lionel Messi Helps Register First Win At Nu Stadium

Lionel Messi had a goal and assisted on another as Inter Miami won its first game at Nu Stadium, 2-0 over the Portland Timbers on Sunday. German Berterame also scored for Inter Miami, which had three draws and a loss at its new 26,000-seat stadium before Sunday’s victory. Messi opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season in the 31st minute. Luis Suárez sent a pass inside to Telasco Segovia, who flicked a pass on to Messi, who beat Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis from 12 yards. Inter Miami padded the lead on Berterame’s goal in the 42nd minute. Messi dribbled past two defenders and centered to Berterame, who converted inside the left post.

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Lionel Messi MLS soccer match
Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi gives a thumbs up toward the stands during stoppage time at the end of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS: Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers
Portland Timbers defender Brandon Bye clears a ball as Inter Miami forward Daniel Pinter (56) challenges during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS: Portland Timbers vs Inter Miami
Portland Timbers midfielder David da Costa, left, comes under pressure from Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers
Inter Miami forward German Berterame runs to hug midfielder Leo Messi (10) after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Soccer: Portland Timbers vs Inter Miami
Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman, right, vies with Inter Miami forward German Berterame for a header during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers
Inter Miami fans cheer during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Soccer Match: Portland Timbers vs Inter Miami
Portland Timbers defender Ian Smith takes a tumble as he clashes with Inter Miami midfielder David Ayala during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Cup 2026: Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers
Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman, left, earns a yellow card as he defends against Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Cup 2026: Portland Timbers vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami midfielder Leo Messi takes a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers
Inter Miami forward German Berterame celebrates after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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