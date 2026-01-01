Himachal Pradesh Records 72.42% Polling In Municipal Councils And Nagar Panchayats

Strong voter turnout across 47 urban local bodies as Congress and BJP lock horns in keenly contested civic elections.

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Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Records 72.42% Polling In Municipal Councils And Nagar Panchayats Photo: PTI; Representative image
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  • Himachal Pradesh saw 72.42% polling in 25 Municipal Councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats, with over 1.67 lakh voters exercising their franchise out of 2.30 lakh registered voters.

  • The four Municipal Corporations of Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi, and Palampur recorded a comparatively lower turnout of 63.44%.

  • Voting for a total of 51 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) was held smoothly on Sunday with heavy security and no major untoward incidents reported.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a healthy 72.42% voter turnout in the elections to 25 Municipal Councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats on Sunday, reflecting strong public participation in the urban local body polls.

According to the State Election Commission, more than 1.67 lakh voters cast their ballots out of around 2.30 lakh registered voters in these 47 urban local bodies. In contrast, the four bigger Municipal Corporations — Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi, and Palampur — recorded a turnout of 63.44%. Overall, polling was conducted for 51 ULBs across the state.

Polling remained largely peaceful with no major incidents of violence or booth capturing reported. Security arrangements were tightened with adequate deployment of police and central forces. Voting took place from 7 AM to 3 PM in most places, with some sensitive booths witnessing brisk polling from early morning.

The civic elections hold significance as they are seen as a precursor to the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP have fielded candidates aggressively, turning the contest into a prestige battle. Issues like local development, water supply, sanitation, and urban infrastructure dominated the campaign.

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Results for the Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats are expected to be declared shortly, while counting for the four Municipal Corporations will take place on May 31. Political observers will be closely watching the outcome, as it could indicate the shifting public mood in the hill state ahead of larger electoral battles.

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