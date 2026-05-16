Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 2nd Test: PAK To Field First; Babar Azam Makes A Comeback

Summary of this article
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first
Babar Azam makes a comeback into Pakistan's playing XI
Bangladesh is leading the two-match series by 1-0
Bangladesh will be up against Pakistan in the 2nd Test of the two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium starting Saturday, May 16.
Bangladesh are leading the series by 1-0 as they beat Pakistan by 104 runs in the first test. Skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto, Mominal Haque, and Nahid Rana starred for the hosts in the first Test at Dhaka.
While Shanto and Hasan shone with the bat for Bangladesh in the first innings, Nahid Rana bagged a five-wicket haul to dismantle Pakistan for 163 in the fourth innings.
Babar Azam, who missed the first Test due to injury, is set to make a comeback in this all-important match for Pakistan as they seek a desperate win to save themselves from humiliating back-to-back series losses against Bangladesh.
Debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal turned out to be Pakistan's only respite in the batting department. While Awais slammed his maiden century in the first innings, Fazal proved his mettle with two half-centuries in both innings.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Toss Update
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Sylhet.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Azan Awais, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Start Time, Streaming
While the live telecast of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will not be available in India, it can be streamed live on the FanCode app. The live action will begin at 9:30 AM IST.