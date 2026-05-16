Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Is Babar Azam Playing Today In Sylhet?

Pakistan has included Babar Azam and Khurram Shahzad in place of Imam-ul-Haq and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 16

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BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam playing update
Babar Azam Returns As Pakistan Seek Series Leveller in Sylhet on Saturday, May 16. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Babar Azam makes way into Pakistan's playing XI for the 2nd Test

  • Pakistan have also dropped Shaheen Afridi for Khurram Shahzad

  • Bangladesh is leading the two-match series by 1-0

In a desperate attempt to save face from a humiliating series loss, Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh in the 2nd Test of the two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium starting from Saturday, May 16.

Bangladesh won the first Test by 104 runs to get an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. This was their third consecutive win against Pakistan in the Test as they whitewashed them in a two-match series at their home back in 2024.

Skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto, Mominal Haque, and Nahid Rana starred for the hosts in the first Test at Dhaka. While Shanto and Hasan shone with the bat for Bangladesh in the first innings, Nahid Rana bagged a five-wicket haul to dismantle Pakistan for 163 in the fourth innings.

After suffering a heavy defeat in the first Test, Pakistan have made some significant changes in their playing XI for the must-win game. While their ace batter, Babar Azam, who missed the previous game due to injury, returns, in a drastic move, they have left out left-arm Shaheen Afridi for another paceman, Khurram Shahzad.

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It's a crucial Test match for Pakistan, not only their pride but also for their World Test Championship chances, as on top of losing points in the last match, they docked 8 additional points due to slow over rate punishment imposed by the match referee.

Check out the live score between BAN vs PAK here:

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: PAK Playing XI

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas

Q

Is Babar Azam playing today against Bangladesh?

A

Yes, Babar Azam is playing today in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh.

Q

Who won the toss in the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan?

A

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field in the 2nd Test in Sylhet.

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