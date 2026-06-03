West Indies Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch First Match Of The Series?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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West Indies Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI: Check out the preview, streaming details, timings and venue as West Indies take on Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match series starting on Wednesday, June in Sabina Park, Kingston

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI
The three-match ODI series between West Indies and Sri Lanka will begin from June 3 at Sabina Park. Photo: X/Sri Lanka Cricket
Summary of this article

  • West Indies and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a three-match ODI series starting from June 3

  • The series is crucial with respect to both teams' qualification chances in 2027 ODI World Cup

  • The first ODI will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India

In a time when bilateral One Day International series have lost their relevance, the one between the West Indies and Sri Lanka, slated to start on June 3, is of significant importance, as it could play an important role in both teams' qualification chances for the 2027 50-over World Cup.

Both teams understand the humiliation of not qualifying for an ICC event, as they missed the 2025 Champions Trophy and the West Indies weren't even a part of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The team finishing at the top six in the ICC ranking on March 31, 2027, will get automatic qualification in the ODI World Cup later that year along with hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The teams slightly lower will then have to fight it out in the Qualifiers to make their way into the coveted ICC competition. Sri Lanka are currently better placed than the West Indies at 6th, while the latter is languishing in the 9th spot, and a win in the three-match ODI series could give them a boost to their rankings.

The first ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston on Wednesday, June 3.

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Sri Lanka's ODI captaincy has changed many times in the recent past. Kusal Mendis had that responsibility till 2024, but then he was removed from that position without giving any reason. Now he's been given the charge of leading the Island nation into the 2027 ODI World Cup.

On the other hand, Shai Hope is the captain of a scattered West Indian ODI unit; however, his individual performance in the 50-over format has been at par with some of the best, as he has an average of 50.52 in ODIs along with 19 centuries.

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Streaming Details

Q

When and where will the 1st ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka by played?

A

The first ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston on Wednesday, June 3.

Q

Where will the first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka be streamed?

A

The first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka will not be telecast live in India. However, you can watch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

When will the 1st ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka start?

A

The live action of the first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka will start from 8:00 PM IST.

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