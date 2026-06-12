India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Nation Series: Rain Helps Afghans Pull Off Famous DLS Victory
Afghanistan A pulled off a stunning upset in the ODI Tri-Nation Series, defeating India A by four runs via the DLS method in a rain-affected contest at Dambulla. India A piled up a formidable 349/9 in 49 overs, powered by half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma and Prabhsimran Singh, while youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi provided a blistering start. In reply, Afghanistan A came out firing and raced to 177/2 in just 25.5 overs before rain interrupted play. Their aggressive approach ensured they stayed ahead of the revised DLS target, handing India A a shock defeat despite the massive first-innings total. The result marked a significant achievement for Afghanistan A, who showcased fearless batting and capitalized on the weather intervention to register a memorable victory in the tri-series.
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