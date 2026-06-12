India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Nation Series: Rain Helps Afghans Pull Off Famous DLS Victory

Afghanistan A pulled off a stunning upset in the ODI Tri-Nation Series, defeating India A by four runs via the DLS method in a rain-affected contest at Dambulla. India A piled up a formidable 349/9 in 49 overs, powered by half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma and Prabhsimran Singh, while youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi provided a blistering start. In reply, Afghanistan A came out firing and raced to 177/2 in just 25.5 overs before rain interrupted play. Their aggressive approach ensured they stayed ahead of the revised DLS target, handing India A a shock defeat despite the massive first-innings total. The result marked a significant achievement for Afghanistan A, who showcased fearless batting and capitalized on the weather intervention to register a memorable victory in the tri-series.

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India A Vs Afghanistan A ODI Tri-Nation Series
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's captain Tilak Varma and others return to the pavilion amid rainfall during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Afghanistans captain Imran
In this image received on June 11, 2026, Afghanistan's captain Imran receives the 'Player of the Match' award during the presentation ceremony after an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Indias Prabhsimran Singh
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Indias Tilak Varma
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his half century
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his half century during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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AFG-A vs IND-A: ODI match
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's Prabhsimran Singh, right, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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India-A Vs Afghanistan-A: ODI match
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Afghanistan-A vs India-A: ODI match
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's Prabhsimran Singh looks on as Afghanistan's Abdollah Ahmadzai bowls a delivery during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Nation Series
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's captain Tilak Varma, centre, and Afghanistan's captain Imran during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Afghanistan A vs India A, ODI Tri-Nation Series
In this image received on June 11, 2026, Afghanistan's captain Imran, centre, and Khalid Taniwal run between the wickets during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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