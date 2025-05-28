WATCH | 80-Year-Old War Hero Walks 50km to Offer Service Again After Pahalgam Attack

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack, 80-year-old Ranu Lal walked 50 kilometres to a Border Security Force base in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, carrying nothing but a handwritten letter, his cane, and a lifetime of courage. A former army guide during the 1971 war, Lal offered to serve again, stating his familiarity with the terrain beyond the Indo-Pak border. His resolve echoes from a time when he, alongside two other villagers, risked his life guiding troops across enemy lines armed only with iron-plated sticks and sheer bravery.
Lal lives in a half-constructed home in Myajlar, a border village he helped protect during both the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars. His walls bear photographs with military personnel and medals wrapped in cloth—testaments to his service. He recalls invading tanks, guiding troops beyond the unmarked border, and losing comrades during missions.
When asked why he would risk his life again, leaving behind ten grandchildren and a large family, he laughs and replies, “Why would I want to die in my bed? If I die for the country, at least I’ll get a salaami.”