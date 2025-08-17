Day In Pics: August 17, 2025

Animal lovers hold placards as they stage a protest against the recent order by the Supreme Court to authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to start picking up stray dogs from all localities and relocate the animals to dog shelters, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren performs rituals during the immersion of his father Shibu Soren's ashes in Damodar River, in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.
Women perform rituals at the end of the Tamil month of 'Aadi' at Amman Temple, in Chennai.
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally as part of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Sasaram.
Members of the Indian community during 'Bharat Parade', organised to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, at Brandenburg Gaten in Berlin, Berlin.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
A 17-year old girl shows her solar panel which was initially working well but has recently stopped working properly, in Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi receive a warm welcome from party Bihar president Rajesh Kumar and others ahead of 'Voter Rights Rally', in Sasaram.
Vehicles stuck on a damaged road after heavy rainfall and cloudburst triggered flash floods, in Kullu.
Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) members take part in 'Tiranga Yatra', in Pahalgam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini during the inauguration of the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), in New Delhi.
INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, called at Naples, Italy, from 13-16 Aug 2025 during her return passage to India.
People carry an idol of Lord Ganesha as part of preparations ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Mumbai.
Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) participate in a 'Tiranga Rally', at Pahalgam in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.