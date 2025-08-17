National

Day In Pics: August 17, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 17, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
NCR stray dogs case: Protest in Delhi
NCR stray dogs case: Protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Animal lovers hold placards as they stage a protest against the recent order by the Supreme Court to authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to start picking up stray dogs from all localities and relocate the animals to dog shelters, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi.

2/17
Immersion of Shibu Soren ashes
Immersion of Shibu Soren ashes | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren performs rituals during the immersion of his father Shibu Soren's ashes in Damodar River, in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.

3/17
Tamil month of Aadi
Tamil month of Aadi | Photo: PTI

Women perform rituals at the end of the Tamil month of 'Aadi' at Amman Temple, in Chennai.

4/17
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Sasaram
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Sasaram | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally as part of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Sasaram.

5/17
Indias 79th Independence Day celebration in Germany
India's 79th Independence Day celebration in Germany | Photo: PTI

Members of the Indian community during 'Bharat Parade', organised to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, at Brandenburg Gaten in Berlin, Berlin.

6/17
Election Commission press conference
Election Commission press conference | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

7/17
Solar panel issues at a village in UPs Aligarh
Solar panel issues at a village in UP's Aligarh | Photo: PTI/Uzmi Athar

A 17-year old girl shows her solar panel which was initially working well but has recently stopped working properly, in Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh.

8/17
Voter Rights Rally in Sasaram
Voter Rights Rally in Sasaram | Photo: AICC via PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi receive a warm welcome from party Bihar president Rajesh Kumar and others ahead of 'Voter Rights Rally', in Sasaram.

9/17
Flash floods in Kullu
Flash floods in Kullu | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck on a damaged road after heavy rainfall and cloudburst triggered flash floods, in Kullu.

10/17
Tiranga Rally in Pahalgam
Tiranga Rally in Pahalgam | Photo: PTI

Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) members take part in 'Tiranga Yatra', in Pahalgam.

11/17
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway and UER-II
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway and UER-II | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini during the inauguration of the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), in New Delhi.

12/17
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway and UER-II
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway and UER-II | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini during the inauguration of the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), in New Delhi.

13/17
INS Tamal concludes port call at Naples
INS Tamal concludes port call at Naples | Photo: Defence PRO via PTI

INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, called at Naples, Italy, from 13-16 Aug 2025 during her return passage to India.

14/17
Ganesh Chaturthi festivities
Ganesh Chaturthi festivities | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

People carry an idol of Lord Ganesha as part of preparations ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Mumbai.

15/17
Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

People carry an idol of Lord Ganesha as part of preparations ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Mumbai.

16/17
Tiranga Rally in Pahalgam
Tiranga Rally in Pahalgam | Photo: PTI

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) participate in a 'Tiranga Rally', at Pahalgam in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

17/17
Election Commission press conference
Election Commission press conference | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

