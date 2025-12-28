Nottingham Forest 1-2 Man City, Premier League: Cherki Late Goal Helps Cityzens Win
Manchester City secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory away at Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, thanks to a late winner from Rayan Cherki that kept Pep Guardiola’s side in the Premier League title race. City took the lead early in the second half when Tijjani Reijnders finished a clever move created by Cherki, but Forest hit back through Omari Hutchinson, who calmly finished after good interplay involving Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus. The visitors pressed for a winner, and Cherki delivered in the 83rd minute, drilling a low strike through a crowded box that Forest goalkeeper John Victor couldn’t keep out. The result extended City’s winning run and temporarily put them top of the table.
