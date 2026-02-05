US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

The investment also carries geopolitical significance, coming amid increased global competition over critical minerals and growing US efforts to diversify supply chains away from China.

Reko Diq
Reko Diq is estimated to hold vast reserves of copper and gold, minerals considered critical for renewable energy, electric vehicles, and infrastructure development. Photo: File photo
  • The US will invest $1.3 billion in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold reserves.

  • The investment aims to boost mine development, jobs, and Pakistan’s export potential, while strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

  • The move is also seen as part of Washington’s strategy to secure critical mineral supply chains amid global competition.

The United States is set to invest $1.3 billion in the Reko Diq copper-gold mining project in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, marking a major foreign investment in one of the world’s largest undeveloped mineral deposits.

According to officials familiar with the development, the investment will be channelled through US-backed financial institutions as part of Washington’s broader push to secure critical mineral supply chains and strengthen economic ties with Pakistan. The Reko Diq project, located near the Pakistan-Iran border, is being developed by Barrick Gold in partnership with the Pakistan government and the Balochistan provincial authorities.

Reko Diq is estimated to hold vast reserves of copper and gold, minerals considered critical for renewable energy, electric vehicles, and infrastructure development. The fresh US investment is expected to support mine development, infrastructure creation, and local employment, while boosting Pakistan’s export potential.

Pakistan’s government welcomed the move, calling it a vote of confidence in the country’s mining sector and economic reforms. Officials said the project could generate billions of dollars in revenue over its lifetime and significantly contribute to Balochistan’s development.

The investment also carries geopolitical significance, coming amid increased global competition over critical minerals and growing US efforts to diversify supply chains away from China.

Work on the Reko Diq project is expected to accelerate in the coming months, with commercial production planned later this decade.

