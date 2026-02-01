15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

Army says operations followed coordinated militant attacks across multiple districts; civilian casualties reported

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
15 Pakistani soldiers killed Balochistan 92 militants killed Balochistan
Rescuers transfer a victim s body in Quetta, southwest Pakistan s Balochistan province, on Jan. 31, 2026. At least 58 terrorists, 15 troops, policemen and civilians were killed during follow-up operations launched in response to coordinated attacks in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, security sources said on Saturday. Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua
info_icon

At least 15 Pakistani soldiers and 92 militants were killed during a series of counter-terrorism operations across Balochistan after coordinated militant attacks targeted multiple locations in the province, the military said on Sunday, according to PTI.

The operations were launched following attacks carried out on Saturday by militants linked to ethnic Baloch armed groups, the army said in a statement, PTI reported. The violence was reported from areas in and around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni.

According to PTI, the military said security forces and law enforcement agencies, placed on high alert, responded quickly and prevented the militants from destabilising the region. The statement said troops conducted clearance operations across the province after the attacks.

“Our valiant troops engaged the terrorists with precision and after prolonged, intense and daring clearance operations across Balochistan, killed 92 terrorists, including three suicide bombers," the army said.

The militants also targeted civilians during the attacks, killing 18 people, including women, children, elderly persons and labourers, the military said. Fifteen soldiers were killed during the clearance operations and subsequent gun battles, it added.

According to PTI, the army said sanitisation operations were continuing in the affected areas and that the “instigators, perpetrators, facilitators and abettors” of the attacks would be brought to justice.

Separately, the military said that 41 militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in security operations conducted on Saturday in Panjgur and Harnai districts. With these operations, the total number of militants killed over the past two days in Balochistan had risen to 133, the statement said, PTI reported.

The army said the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, would continue at full pace. The Federal Apex Committee is the country’s top body for tackling militancy, while the National Action Plan outlines Pakistan’s broader counter-terrorism strategy.

Violence has increased sharply in Balochistan in recent years. According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies, fatalities in the province rose from 787 to 956 last year, an increase of nearly 22 per cent. Meanwhile, the Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies said terror attacks and violence across Pakistan rose by 34 per cent in 2025, with 699 incidents recorded nationwide.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
