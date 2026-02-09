Pakistan Opposition Protest: Partial Shutdown In Balochistan On Election Anniversary

The full shutter-down and traffic strike was issued by Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan (TTAP), a united front of opposition parties that includes incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). File Photo; Representative image

The full shutter-down and traffic strike was issued by Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan (TTAP), a united front of opposition parties that includes incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). File Photo; Representative image