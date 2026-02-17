Former Cricket Captains Release Joint-Statement For Pakistan Government In Support Of Imran Khan

Imran Khan has been continuously imprisoned since August 5, 2023, following his arrest at his residence in Lahore. His incarceration began after he was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case, where he was accused of misusing his office to buy and sell state gifts received during international visits. Since then, he has remained in custody at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, facing a series of legal challenges