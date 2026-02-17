Former Cricket Captains Release Joint-Statement For Pakistan Government In Support Of Imran Khan

After reports of Imran Khan's poor treatment during imprisonment came out, 12 former cricket captains including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Deb came out in support of the former Pakistan PM

Outlook Sports Desk
Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
  • Cricket Fraternity comes out in support of Imran Khan

  • Twelve former captains appeal to Pakistan govt for better treatment of cricket legend

  • They have released a signed statement listing down their requests

Cricket fraternity unites in support of former Pakistan captain and cricket legend Imran Khan as twelve international captains, including former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have made a earnest appeal to the Government of Pakistan for the better treatment of the former Pakistan PM, physically, mentally, environmentally and even socially.

According to Cricbuzz, a joint statement was released to selective media outlets raised concerns about the well-being of Imran Khan, who has been confined to prison with no information available about his health or safety. Recent reports has suggested that due to harsh treatments inside the prison, Imran has lost 85% of sight in his right eye.

In their one-page request, the 12 signatories have said, "We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives:

Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues.

Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members.

Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.

Apart from Gavaskar, Kapil and former Indian coach Greg Chappell, the other signatories are Michael Atherton (OBE), Allan Border (AO, Australian of the Year 1989), Michael Brearley (OBE), Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark (AO), David Gower (OBE), Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain (OBE), Sir Clive Lloyd (CBE), Steve Waugh (AO, Australian of the Year 2004) and John Wright (MBE).

They have pointed out how Imran is universally admired for his inspirational leadership and contribution to cricket. "Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory - a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.

"Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike."

They further said, "Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country."

The former captains have concluded the appeal stating the Pakistan authorities have to uphold the principles of decency and justice. "Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn - and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career.

"We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice. This appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings."

Why Imran Khan Is Imprisoned?

Imran Khan has been continuously imprisoned since August 5, 2023, following his arrest at his residence in Lahore. His incarceration began after he was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case, where he was accused of misusing his office to buy and sell state gifts received during international visits. Since then, he has remained in custody at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, facing a series of legal challenges

