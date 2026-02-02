T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh Slam Pakistan's Boycott Of T20WC Match Against India

Sunil Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh consider that any action ICC takes against Pakistan for boycotting the India match in T20 World Cup, will be justified

india vs pakistan icc t20 world cup 2026 sunil gavaskar harbhajan singh boycott reaction
Pakistan cricket team after winning T20I series against Australia. Photo: TheRealPCB/X
  • Former Indian cricketers react on Pakistan's decision to boycott India match in T20 World Cup

  • Sunil Gavaskar anticipates a "U-turn" from PCB

  • Harbhajan Singh considers ICC's actions against Pakistan will be justified

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar foresees Pakistan making a "U-turn" but regardless of that, he called on the ICC to take legal action against the country for boycotting its T20 World Cup match against India on February 15.

Pakistan's government decided against granting permission to its cricket team to play the high-profile game in Colombo and though no official reason has been given, it is being widely construed as a gesture of solidarity with Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were ousted from the World Cup after refusing to play their matches in India, citing security concerns.

"I think in the next four or five days, when reactions start pouring in from across the world and even from their former players, there is a possibility that Pakistan will change their stance," Gavaskar quipped on 'India Today'.

The tournament gets underway on February 7 and Pakistan are due to play all their games in Sri Lanka as part of an agreement with the BCCI and ICC.

"What's new in this? We all know Pakistan cricketers retire and then, four days later, take back their retirement, saying 'our fans told us to play more'. This might happen again," Gavaskar said.

"Pakistan players have set examples. They keep coming back from retirement. So something like that might happen before the 15th," he joked.

Both Gavaskar and former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said ICC would be justified in acting against Pakistan. Among the available options, the world body could dock Pakistan's World Test Championship points, make them stagnant in ICC rankings, and prompt top member nations to refuse to travel there.

"If Pakistan does not have a valid reason to justify withdrawing from the big match against India, or if they cannot show grounds for breaching the contract, then action will be taken by the ICC Board," he said.

"I don't know what action they will take, but I think there are so many other boards involved, so it's not just going to be one person's decision. However, it should be something that ensures no other team in the future also considers doing that.

"The ICC will probably take legal action against Pakistan over the refusal to play against India, but what the result of such an action would be, I can't say," he added.

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the second T20I in Lahore. - AP
Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Harbhajan, speaking on his YouTube channel, said the ICC should not spare Pakistan for the last-minute decision.

"They didn't have a problem earlier. They've now stepped into what was Bangladesh's issue. This decision can affect the ICC, so the ICC has every right to take legal action. It can impact the entire tournament," he said.

