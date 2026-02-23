India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

Sunil Gavaskar slammed the Indian batter for not adapting well to the conditions
South Africa recovered from 20/3 to post 187 on board courtesy of Miller-Brevis' 97-run stand for the 4th wicket
India now have to win big against Zimbabwe and West Indies to remain in the tournament
India paid the price of overconfidence, according to legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, as the defending champions suffered a humiliating 76-run defeat in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 opener at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday (February 22, 2026).
Chasing a target of 188 runs, Suryakumar Yadav & Co. were dismissed for 111 all out in 18.5 overs, resulting in their biggest T20 World Cup defeat by runs. Also, the fact that the world's top-ranked T20 team failed to bat out the full 20 overs at home did very little to assuage the debilitating manner of the defeat.
Bumrah-Arshdeep Rocked South Africa Early
Asked to bowl first, India dominated the early proceedings.
Pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh removed the top three (Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, and Ryan Rickelton) to leave South Africa reeling at 30/3 in four overs. But Dewald Brevis (45 off 29) and David Miller (63 off 35), and then Tristan Stubbs (44 not out off 22), nullified the Indian attack.
They not only revive the Proteas innings, but also ensure the Proteas bowlers have a total to defend against an Indian batting unit that is blowing hot and cold in the tournament.
The trio, as explained by the former India captain, "played shots more in the V. When the bouncers were bowled, they countered them intelligently because they realised that the ball was not coming onto the bat quickly."
India's chase also got off to a wobbly start, losing Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma early. India were 26/3 in 4.3 overs, leaving the skipper and the others with the onerous task of rebuilding the innings. And they failed. A study in contrast, perhaps.
India "Came Out With Overconfidence"
"Having seen how Brevis and Miller built their partnership, that was the approach needed from the Indian batters. But India did not take notes from South Africa's innings," Gavaskar said while speaking on the Star Sports program, 'Cricket Live'. "They came out and threw their bat at every delivery, hoping for a boundary."
India lost half the side inside 10 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav the latest to join the procession. After a brief respite, three wickets fell in a Keshav Marahaj over -- Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, and Arshdeep Singh -- all in a similar fashion, hauling out at long on, where Tristan Stubbs completed a hat-trick of catches.
"That is not how you play T20 cricket. You have to learn from the opposition. If they have scored well on a tricky surface like this, you have to get rid of your ego, observe and adjust. The Indian batters did not do that," the 76-year-old explained. "They came out with overconfidence, threw their bat at everything and lost wickets."
What Next For India?
India, undefeated in the group stage, will need to beat Zimbabwe on Thursday in Chennai and the West Indies on Sunday in Kolkata by big margins and also hope for other results to go their way.
South Africa also take the field on the same days, against the Windies in Ahmedabad, then neighbours Zimbabwe in Delhi, respectively.
Having completed a 2024 World Cup final defeat in a stunning fashion, they are in a prime position to take the top spot in Group 1 of Super 8. The two top teams from the group qualify for the semi-finals.
Who won india vs south africa, icc t20 world cup 2026 super 8 match?
South Africa won the Super 8 match against India by 76 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026.
How many teams are in Super 8, Group 1?
There are four teams in Super 8, Group 1 - India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe
When is India's next ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?
India will play their next Super 8 match in the World Cup against Zimbabwe on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.