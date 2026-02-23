India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

While chasing 188 runs, the Indian team was skittled for just 111 in 18.5 overs, losing the match by a staggering 76 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias loss to South Africa - Sunil Gavaskars reaction
Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar called out Indian batter for their overconfident approach against South Africa leading to 76-run loss on Sunday, February 26, 2026. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunil Gavaskar slammed the Indian batter for not adapting well to the conditions

  • South Africa recovered from 20/3 to post 187 on board courtesy of Miller-Brevis' 97-run stand for the 4th wicket

  • India now have to win big against Zimbabwe and West Indies to remain in the tournament

India paid the price of overconfidence, according to legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, as the defending champions suffered a humiliating 76-run defeat in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 opener at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday (February 22, 2026).

Chasing a target of 188 runs, Suryakumar Yadav & Co. were dismissed for 111 all out in 18.5 overs, resulting in their biggest T20 World Cup defeat by runs. Also, the fact that the world's top-ranked T20 team failed to bat out the full 20 overs at home did very little to assuage the debilitating manner of the defeat.

Bumrah-Arshdeep Rocked South Africa Early

Asked to bowl first, India dominated the early proceedings.

Pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh removed the top three (Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, and Ryan Rickelton) to leave South Africa reeling at 30/3 in four overs. But Dewald Brevis (45 off 29) and David Miller (63 off 35), and then Tristan Stubbs (44 not out off 22), nullified the Indian attack.

They not only revive the Proteas innings, but also ensure the Proteas bowlers have a total to defend against an Indian batting unit that is blowing hot and cold in the tournament.

Related Content
Related Content

The trio, as explained by the former India captain, "played shots more in the V. When the bouncers were bowled, they countered them intelligently because they realised that the ball was not coming onto the bat quickly."

India's chase also got off to a wobbly start, losing Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma early. India were 26/3 in 4.3 overs, leaving the skipper and the others with the onerous task of rebuilding the innings. And they failed. A study in contrast, perhaps.

India "Came Out With Overconfidence"

"Having seen how Brevis and Miller built their partnership, that was the approach needed from the Indian batters. But India did not take notes from South Africa's innings," Gavaskar said while speaking on the Star Sports program, 'Cricket Live'. "They came out and threw their bat at every delivery, hoping for a boundary."

India lost half the side inside 10 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav the latest to join the procession. After a brief respite, three wickets fell in a Keshav Marahaj over -- Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, and Arshdeep Singh -- all in a similar fashion, hauling out at long on, where Tristan Stubbs completed a hat-trick of catches.

"That is not how you play T20 cricket. You have to learn from the opposition. If they have scored well on a tricky surface like this, you have to get rid of your ego, observe and adjust. The Indian batters did not do that," the 76-year-old explained. "They came out with overconfidence, threw their bat at everything and lost wickets."

What Next For India?

India, undefeated in the group stage, will need to beat Zimbabwe on Thursday in Chennai and the West Indies on Sunday in Kolkata by big margins and also hope for other results to go their way.

South Africa also take the field on the same days, against the Windies in Ahmedabad, then neighbours Zimbabwe in Delhi, respectively.

Having completed a 2024 World Cup final defeat in a stunning fashion, they are in a prime position to take the top spot in Group 1 of Super 8. The two top teams from the group qualify for the semi-finals.

Q

Who won india vs south africa, icc t20 world cup 2026 super 8 match?

A

South Africa won the Super 8 match against India by 76 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Q

How many teams are in Super 8, Group 1?

A

There are four teams in Super 8, Group 1 - India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe

Q

When is India's next ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

A

India will play their next Super 8 match in the World Cup against Zimbabwe on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  2. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

  3. Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

  4. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  5. WI-W Vs SL-W, 2nd ODI: Deandra Dottin Becomes First West Indies Cricketer Dismissed For Obstructing Field

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  3. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  4. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

  5. You'll Have to Pay More To Travel To Himachal Pradesh This Summer

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  2. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  3. Pak Joins 13 Other Nations In Condemning Remarks Supporting Israeli Expansion In West Asia

  4. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71