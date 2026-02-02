Chinese Grand Prix 2026: McLaren Launch Investigation After Norris And Piastri Fail To Start

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong