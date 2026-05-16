'I Should Have The Freedom To Practice My Religion': How West Bengal Tightened Cattle Slaughter Rules Before Bakra-Eid

Summary of this article
West Bengal has made dual fit certificates mandatory for cattle slaughter ahead of Bakra-Eid.
The enforcement drive follows years of court orders and stricter implementation of the 1950 law.
The move has sparked debate over religious freedom, minority rights, and constitutional balance.
The West Bengal government has issued a formal public notice reinforcing a strict ban on the slaughter of cattle and buffaloes without a dual-signed fitness certificate. This effectively aims to end unauthorised slaughtering across the state. The order, issued by the Home & Hill Affairs Department on May 13, 2026, makes it clear that no animals, including bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, and buffaloes, can be slaughtered unless they have been officially certified as “fit” by both a local administrative head and a government veterinary officer.
The timing of this notice is significant, as it comes just a fortnight before Bakra-Eid (Id-ul-Zuha) which is on May 27th. While presented as a routine administrative update, the mandatory “fit certificate” creates a serious logistical challenge for compliance.
This notice represents a strong push to enforce the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act of 1950, a law that has faced intense legal scrutiny and multiple High Court petitions over the past decade. Violations are treated as cognisable offences, punishable with up to six months in prison or a fine of Rs. 1,000. The main target is to stop the slaughter of animals in open public places, a practice that courts have consistently ruled against.
What are the criteria for the “fit certificate”?
The legal framework is based on Sections 4 and 5 of the 1950 Act. To obtain the certificate, two authorities, the Chairman of a Municipality (or Sabhapati of a Panchayat Samiti) and a Government Veterinary Officer, must both give their written approval that the animal is eligible for slaughter.
The criteria are quite strict. The animal must be over 14 years of age and unfit for work or breeding. Alternatively, it must be permanently incapacitated because of age, injury, deformity, or an incurable disease. If the two officials do not agree, the case is referred to a senior Veterinary Officer, whose decision is final.
Even after obtaining the certificate, the slaughter can only take place in a Municipal Slaughter House or at a location specifically approved by the local administration.
Arko Maity, Calcutta High Court lawyer, stresses the sweeping nature of the restrictions and says, “The Act does not distinguish between private or public premises. Even if you are slaughtering inside your home in a private capacity, there is no protection from the law.” He adds that in the present circumstances, it would be advisable not to go ahead with the slaughter of specified animals as it is “not a risk worth taking.”
The notice clearly states that slaughtering in any open public place is strictly prohibited. Additionally, authorised officials have the power to enter and inspect any premises where they suspect an illegal slaughter is taking place or is about to take place.
While Section 12 of the 1950 Act permits the state government to grant exemptions for religious, medicinal, or research purposes, recent court orders have significantly narrowed the scope of such exemptions, particularly for public slaughter. The current notice does not mention any exemptions. Instead, it focuses on mandatory fitness certification and the prohibition of public slaughter, with the stated goal of preserving “animal power necessary for improvement of agriculture” and protecting the state’s milk supply.
A law enacted in 1950 primarily to safeguard agricultural animal power and milk production has now become the key regulator influencing the celebrations of a major religious festival.
For many Muslims in the state, however, the issue is not merely administrative.
Nasim Akhtar, a resident of Malda, says the restrictions will directly impact the religious freedom of Muslims.
“My religion comes from the Quran and as a citizen of this country I believe that I should have the freedom to practice my religion. By restricting, the rules directly affect the community. Those of us in the Islamic faith find our law in the holy book, just as Hindus and Sikhs follow their own holy books,” he said.
Maity observed that while the notice appears, on the face of it, to be a neutral statute aimed at milk supply and the protection of agricultural animals, one cannot deny that it carries a clear religious undertone.
Aasif Mujtaba, a minority rights activist and founder of Miles2Smiles NGO, argued that laws framed in neutral language can still produce unequal effects in practice. “If you read the CAA, the language is neutral. However, it is in its selective applicability that the concerns arise,” he said.
Maity connected the situation to the “Theory of Indirect Discrimination,” citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Lieutenant Colonel Nitisha v. Union of India (2021) to argue that facially neutral rules can still be unconstitutional if they disproportionately affect a minority’s way of life. However, he also cautioned that a legal challenge is unlikely to succeed because the Act is protected by the Directive Principles of State Policy, which require the government to safeguard cows for agricultural purposes.
According to the notice, individuals must secure joint signatures from a local political head and a government veterinarian confirming that the animal is either over 14 years old or permanently incapacitated. Supported by judicial directives and the Supreme Court’s observation that cow sacrifice is not an essential religious requirement under Islam, the state’s newly formed “Vigilance Teams” indicate that this year’s observances will depend heavily on the availability of cattle that meets the legal eligibility criteria.
History of litigation that shaped latest notice
This latest notice is the outcome of a long series of court cases in the Calcutta High Court. Petitions filed since 2015 have repeatedly urged the state to strictly implement the 1950 Act. Important orders were passed in 2017 and 2018, including the Rajyashree Chowdury case, where the court directed the government to make the public aware of the law and its penalties.
In 2019, petitioners highlighted concerns over large-scale unauthorised slaughter during festivals like Bakra-Eid. This led to a July 2022 judgment directing the state to use television, audio-visual media, and SMS alerts to inform the public.
The final push came in July 2023 through a petition filed by Rama Prasad Sarkar. In that case, the court referred to the Supreme Court judgment in Mohd. Hanif Qureshi v. State of Bihar and noted that cow sacrifice is not an essential religious practice in Islam. The court then ordered the formation of Vigilance Teams, regular inspections, and the issuance of public notices at least ten days before major festivals.
Maity said that although the animal slaughter legislation dates back to 1950, it remained dead in West Bengal for decades because of weak enforcement by previous regimes. He also highlighted the severe financial impact on citizens who had already invested heavily in sacrificial animals, only to face sudden, strict enforcement just days before the festival.
Maity also highlighted the practical difficulties in implementing the long-dormant law.
“There is every infrastructure to stop this process, but there is no sufficient infrastructure to regulate or carry out the actual purposes of this Act,” he said.
How is the law being implemented on the ground?
For ordinary citizens and traders, the rules have immediate practical implications. If a fitness certificate is refused, the affected person will have 15 days to file an appeal with the State Government.
The government also has the power to examine the records of any such case.
In Kolkata, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has already prepared its plan. It has identified five specific slaughterhouses, including the Tangra Slaughter House for cattle and the Tangra Modern Abattoir for buffaloes. No one can work as a butcher or import or sell meat without a proper licence from the Municipal Commissioner, wherein all meat sold must carry an official stamp confirming that the animal was slaughtered in a licensed facility.
Mujtaba also questions the strict enforcement of a decades-old agrarian law in a modern and mechanised economy, arguing that its implementation just before Bakra-Eid intensifies the concerns within sections of the Muslim community.